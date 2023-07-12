Volleyball. Soccer. Softball. Flag football. Baseball. Basketball. Wrestling.

All those sports were available to youngsters in fifth-through-eighth grade at the third annual FCA (Fellowship of Christian Athletes) Futures Camp that was held at Santa Maria High School this week.

The camp combines sports with Biblical instructional talks by instructors and modern Christian music.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

