After the COVID-19 pandemic shut down sports programs throughout the country in 2020, coach Manuel Correa established the Central Coast Most Wanted Wrestling Club as youth sports began making a return in 2021.

The program began with seven wrestlers training in a garage. The "Core 7" wrestlers were Jacob Correa, Calan Childress, Anabelle Aguirre, Suri Bettencourt, Marques Zamudio, and brothers Gustavo Avila Jr., and Dominic Avila.

The group practiced five days a week and gradually competed in, and won at, national tournaments around the country.

