The Coastal Valley Soccer Club (CVSC) Vipers Girls 2009 team went 6-0 to win the California South State Cup Presidents Division in San Bernardino last month. 

The squad qualified for the Far West Presidents Cup which will take place June 16-20 in Boise, Idaho. The locals out-scored their competition by a combined 16-2 at the Cal South State Cup.

The Vipers Girls 2009 squad will represent the Cal South division at the Far West Presidents Cup. The Far West Presidents Cup winner will compete with the other three regional winners from across the country at the National Presidents Cup that takes place  July 7-11 in Wichita, Kansas. 

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.