The Coastal Valley Soccer Club (CVSC) Vipers Girls 2009 team went 6-0 to win the California South State Cup Presidents Division in San Bernardino last month.
The squad qualified for the Far West Presidents Cup which will take place June 16-20 in Boise, Idaho. The locals out-scored their competition by a combined 16-2 at the Cal South State Cup.
The Vipers Girls 2009 squad will represent the Cal South division at the Far West Presidents Cup. The Far West Presidents Cup winner will compete with the other three regional winners from across the country at the National Presidents Cup that takes place July 7-11 in Wichita, Kansas.
The Vipers Girls 2009 team is part of the CVSC that is based in Santa Maria. The team has been together for three seasons. During that time, the team has moved up steadily in classification because of its success and is now in the Championship division.
The team won the State Cup Mayors Division last year and the State Cup Presidents Division this year. The Presidents Division is the highest state cup division.
The locals won their pool on the first weekend at the California State Cup, opening with a 2-1 win against the Simi Valley SC Eclipse. Ana Garcia Ortega scored the winning goal in the final minute on her 13th birthday.
The locals beat Juventus Academy Los Angeles 3-0 and San Diego Futbol Club 3-1. The Vipers Girls 2009 squad defeated Oaks FC DPL 2-0 in the quarterfinals, Simi Valley SL Premier 3-0 in the semifinals then edged San Diego Futbol Club 1-0 to win the championship.
Garcia Ortega scored the winning goal. She scored three times during the tournament. Daphne Blythe and Darlyn Santiago led the Vipers Girls 2009 team in scoring during the tournament with four goals apiece. Gessiel Vega scored twice and Nellie Murillo scored once. There were two own goals against the opposition.
The strikers for the CVSC Vipers 2009 squad are Vega, Santiago and Jaiden Villalovos. The midfielders are Garcia-Ortega, Blythe and Lilly Reynolds. The defenders are Ellie Horton, Elise Cortez, Valeria Palacios and Dulce Garcia. The wing backs are Gabriella Pallan, Harley Schmid, Nellie Murillo, Mckenzie Gordon and Sophia Aguirre. The goalkeeper is Andrea Diaz.
The coach is Bill Reynolds. The team parent/manager is Marika Horton.
