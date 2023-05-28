The Elks beat the Aztecs 14-0 in the decider of the teams' best-of-three series at Johns-Manville Park in Lompoc and earned a 12U Lompoc City Championship three-peat in the process.

The Aztecs had forced a deciding third game by beating the Elks 3-0 at Johns-Manville Park Saturday to even the series at a game apiece.

Manager Victor Ortega said his team's three-peat is something that hasn't been done in the league in over 35 years.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.