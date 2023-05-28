The Elks beat the Aztecs 14-0 in the decider of the teams' best-of-three series at Johns-Manville Park in Lompoc and earned a 12U Lompoc City Championship three-peat in the process.
The Aztecs had forced a deciding third game by beating the Elks 3-0 at Johns-Manville Park Saturday to even the series at a game apiece.
Manager Victor Ortega said his team's three-peat is something that hasn't been done in the league in over 35 years.
"It's only the second time in Lompoc League League history that a three-peat champion has been crowned," Ortega said. "We have two players that are the first young men to ever win three in a row."
The Elks went 12-2 during the regular season and outscored opponents 144-43. The Aceco A's had the best record during the regular season, going 13-1 and outscoring the opposition 158-25. The Aztecs went 9-5 during the regular season.
Aiden Chavez and Vic Ortega were both on the team all three years it won the Lompoc Little League championship.
The Elks wrapped up the City Series championship last year by beating the Pistons 13-4 in the third game of the series.
