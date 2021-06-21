Maddox Cabral of the Pistons, center, is congratulated by Aden Wedgeworth, left, and Stone Kubasawics, right, after he caught a deep fly ball to end an Elks rally in the Lompoc city Little League championship game on Saturday.
Maddox Cabral of the Pistons, center, is congratulated by Aden Wedgeworth, left, and Stone Kubasawics, right, after he caught a deep fly ball to end an Elks rally in the Lompoc city Little League championship game on Saturday.
The Elks took care of business Friday and Saturday and took Sunday off.
The Elks captured the Lompoc Little League city majors division championship Saturday with a 5-1 seven-inning win over the Pistons at JM Park.
Saturday's win followed the 7-0 win over the Pistons for the Elks and completed a two-game sweep in the city series.
A Pistons win Saturday would've forced a winner-take-all Game 3 on Father's Day.
In the end, a third game was not needed.
The Elks was the top seed in the majors division bracket. They beat the Grouters 13-2 in the first round and the Aztecs 13-0 in the second.
The Elks, though, did have to rally to win the league and city title. They suffered a 3-0 defeat to the Pistons on June 15 and faced the Shack in an elimination game on June 16, with the winner advancing to the city series.
The Elks rebounded nicely, beating the Shack 14-1 in the final elimination game of the tournament.
The Elks then beat the Pistons in back-to-back games concluding with Saturday's finale.
Minors Division
The Red Sox beat the Dodgers for the minors division title at Lompoc Little League. That series did need a Sunday game to determine the winner.
The Dodgers beat the Red Sox 17-16 on Friday before the Red Sox won two in a row, including Saturday's 11-10 win over the Dodgers.
Area leagues are having condensed seasons to being All-Star play, which is starting up for some divisions this week.