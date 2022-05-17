The Elks have done it.

The Lompoc Little League squad wrapped up the City Series championship Monday night by beating the Pistons 13-4 in the third game of the series.

The Elks entered the Lompoc Little League Majors Division tournament as the No. 1 seed. The Pistons were the No. 2 seed.

The Elks beat the Wild Cats 11-0 in the first round of the tournament on April 30. They then got past the No. 4 Aztecs 5-0 in a game played on May 3.

On Saturday, May 7, the Elks and Pistons met, with the Elks losing to the Pistons 2-1.

That sent the Elks to the loser's bracket where they had to play the Aztecs again, this time on May 9. The Elks won 13-2 to advance to the championship round where the Pistons were waiting once again.

In the first game of the final round, The Elks beat the Pistons 3-1, meaning last Saturday's game could've clinched the City Series title for the Elks. However, the Pistons edged the Elks 9-7, setting up Monday night's winner-take-all showdown.

051422 Lompoc LL championship 04.JPG
Buy Now

Kaysen White of the Pistons tags out Alex Romero of the Elks at home during the Lompoc Majors City Series championship game on Saturday.

The Elks sealed the deal, rolling to a 13-4 win to clinch.

The Pistons started the tournament with an 11-2 win over Grouters and then beat the Aceco A's 5-4 on May 3 before beating the Elks 2-1 on May 7.

In Monday's finale, Rhyse Schaffer had a monster game, slugging four hits with two home runs for the Elks.

Schaffer went 4-for-4 with three runs and SEVEN RBIs in the win. Schaffer also threw four innings and struck out 10 batters, allowing two hits and no earned runs.

Lead-off batter Aiden Chavez went 3-for-5 with two runs and two RBIs.

Schaeffer also hit a three-run homer in the loss to the Pistons on Saturday.

Minors Division

The Red Sox beat the Yankees 9-8 on Saturday in the first game of the Minors Division series. The two teams were set to meet Tuesday night at 6 p.m. in the second game.

If the Yankees win, the third game will be played Wednesday at 6 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0