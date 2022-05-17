The Lompoc Little League squad wrapped up the City Series championship Monday night by beating the Pistons 13-4 in the third game of the series.
The Elks entered the Lompoc Little League Majors Division tournament as the No. 1 seed. The Pistons were the No. 2 seed.
The Elks beat the Wild Cats 11-0 in the first round of the tournament on April 30. They then got past the No. 4 Aztecs 5-0 in a game played on May 3.
On Saturday, May 7, the Elks and Pistons met, with the Elks losing to the Pistons 2-1.
That sent the Elks to the loser's bracket where they had to play the Aztecs again, this time on May 9. The Elks won 13-2 to advance to the championship round where the Pistons were waiting once again.
In the first game of the final round, The Elks beat the Pistons 3-1, meaning last Saturday's game could've clinched the City Series title for the Elks. However, the Pistons edged the Elks 9-7, setting up Monday night's winner-take-all showdown.
The Elks sealed the deal, rolling to a 13-4 win to clinch.
The Pistons started the tournament with an 11-2 win over Grouters and then beat the Aceco A's 5-4 on May 3 before beating the Elks 2-1 on May 7.
In Monday's finale, Rhyse Schaffer had a monster game, slugging four hits with two home runs for the Elks.
Schaffer went 4-for-4 with three runs and SEVEN RBIs in the win. Schaffer also threw four innings and struck out 10 batters, allowing two hits and no earned runs.
Lead-off batter Aiden Chavez went 3-for-5 with two runs and two RBIs.
Schaeffer also hit a three-run homer in the loss to the Pistons on Saturday.
Minors Division
The Red Sox beat the Yankees 9-8 on Saturday in the first game of the Minors Division series. The two teams were set to meet Tuesday night at 6 p.m. in the second game.
If the Yankees win, the third game will be played Wednesday at 6 p.m.