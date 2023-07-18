012523 SYHS SOCCER 01
This is the final week to register for the a coed soccer camp for boys and girls ages 8 to 14 that the Santa Ynez boys and girls soccer programs will oversee.

 Kenny Cress, Staff

The camp will run July 25-28 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. each day and will take place at the Santa Ynez High School stadium.

The cost is $150. Payment can be made by Venmo at syhspirateboyssoccer; with checks made payable to SYHS Boys Soccer and mailed to 62 Valley Station Circle, Buellton, CA 93427; or made online at www.syhsboyssoccer.com.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

