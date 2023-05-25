Former UFC light heavyweight champion Chuck Liddell paid McKenzie Intermediate School in Guadalupe a visit Thursday, talking with and signing autographs for students and staff before giving a short presentation to the students in the school cafeteria.

Liddell is a Santa Barbara native and San Marcos High School graduate who wrestled for Cal Poly and was inducted into the Cal Poly Athletics Hall of Fame in 2009. He was the face of the UFC for years and is credited, along with fellow UFC fighter Randy Couture, with helping bring mixed martial arts (MMA) into the mainstream of U.S. sports.

Liddell graduated from Cal Poly in 1995 with a degree in business/accounting. He amassed a UFC record of 16-7 and an overall record of 21-8 before retiring. He came out of retirement for one match, a loss, and wound up with a 21-9 career record.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.