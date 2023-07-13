Guadalupe Strength 01
Pictured, left to right, are Pancho Martinez, Jaden Reyes and Josiah Thompson, who participated in the Strength and Conditioning program in Guadalupe. 

 Kenny Cress, Staff

Youngsters lugged 10-pound weights in each hand while walking around the perimeter of a 75-yard grass field behind the Boys & Girls Club at LeRoy Park in Guadalupe.

They sprinted, as best they could, with a Speed Sac sled dragging behind, and attached to their belts, the entire length of the field, pausing to do a push-up every 20 yards or so. They tossed a 10-pound medicine ball, ran after it, then tossed it again, also the entire length of the field.

Before the drills began, the youngsters ran a lap around the grass perimeter then stretched thoroughly.

