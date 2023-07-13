Youngsters lugged 10-pound weights in each hand while walking around the perimeter of a 75-yard grass field behind the Boys & Girls Club at LeRoy Park in Guadalupe.
They sprinted, as best they could, with a Speed Sac sled dragging behind, and attached to their belts, the entire length of the field, pausing to do a push-up every 20 yards or so. They tossed a 10-pound medicine ball, ran after it, then tossed it again, also the entire length of the field.
Before the drills began, the youngsters ran a lap around the grass perimeter then stretched thoroughly.
All the while, Monte Nash, a long-time strength and conditioning trainer on the Central Coast and the coordinator of the free strength and conditioning program the Guadalupe Boys & Girls Club is providing, had the taxed participants check their all-important resting heart rates during the 15-20 second breaks.
"What's your heart rate?" Nash called out to one youngster during a break.
"177," per minute, the camper called out.
Too high. "Breathe," to get the heart rate down, Nash told the youngster. "Breathing is the most important part of everything we do here."
"Going down?," Nash replied to another participant about his heart rate. "That's a good thing."
"Josiah, what's your heart rate?," Nash called out at one point.
"95," Josiah Thompson, 9, replied.
"Excellent!," Nash responded.
After a vigorous activity, Nash and Elijah Swanson, a running back for the Righetti football team who assisted Nash Wednesday night confirmed, a heart rate of 120-150 during exercise is considered good. A heart rate of under 120 is ideal.
The program is split into two sessions, the first for children in fourth and fifth grade (incoming) and a later one for youngsters in sixth through 12th grade. The program is each Wednesday and Friday night at the Boys & Girls Club and will run through the first week of August. The first session starts at 5 p.m. each night. Children must be Boys & Girls Club members to be eligible.
The older group did more pre-drill pushups than the younger one did Wednesday night. The older group also did two repetitions to the younger group's one with the sled.
"The older kids do more," said Swanson. "They can handle it."
Nash said the strength and conditioning program is part of the I.M.F.A.S.T. (acronym for In Motion, Functional, Athletic, Strength, Training) program that he created during the COVID-19 pandemic. A five-minute video about the program is available on YouTube. Nash said the usage of equipment is through an agreement with the Sklz company.
"I wanted kids to have an alternative to activities on Zoom. to have an activity to do live," said Nash, who has trained several athletes on the Central Coast. Nash has been on the Central Coast since 2007.
Once pandemic lockdown restrictions finally loosened, "We ran the I.M.F.A.S.T. program out of McKenzie Intermediate School," in Guadalupe, said Nash.
Nash said the objective behind the program is to help kids stay active in this age of iPhones and social media, but also to stress the importance of breathing to keep the heart rate at a manageable level during physical activity.
People can't be at their best physically, as Nash pointed out, if the heart rate is too fast.
There were 11 participants in each group Wednesday. Thompson, Pancho Martinez and Jaden Reyes, all 9, were part of the first group. Reema Akowuah, 12, and Serenity Castillo, 10, were part of the second.
All of them are involved in extra curriculars, and all five said part of the reason they're part of the program is to help them get in better condition for their activities.
Thompson, Martinez and Reyes all played Guadalupe Youth Football last fall.
All three said the Farmer's Walk, the activity in which they carried around the 10-pound weights, was their favorite one in the program.
"The sled is the hardest for me," said Martinez. "I'm not very fast, and trying to run carrying that weight behind me....it's hard.
"I like doing the exercises," said Martinez. "I'm trying to lose weight, and the program is helping."
"The medicine ball is the toughest for me," said Reyes. "The part I like best about the program is working with the equipment."
Thompson also said the medicine ball was the toughest activity for him. He said he was a lineman for his youth football team last year.
"This program helps me to get in shape for the positions I want to play, quarterback and running back," Thompson said. "I was over the weight limit for those positions last year, but I've moved up a weight division for this season, so I'll be able to play those positions."
Akowuah's plate of extra-curricular activities is full. She was a first-timer at the program Wednesday night.
"I play basketball, do cheer, play flag football and soccer," she said.
"What I like best about the program is the way we run together when we have the sleds on."
Castillo said she does jujitsu, hopes to play flag football and, "I like what the program does for your upper bod, your shoulders," she said.
Nash said he was on the Righetti football conditioning staff when the team won the PAC 7 League championship in 2009 as a then-member of the CIF Southern Section (Righetti joined most of the other area schools in a move to the Central Section effective the 2018-19 school year).
He said he was also on the 2019 Santa Barbara High School football staff when the team made it to the Southern Section Division 8 title game before losing to Fullerton Sunny Hills.
Nash said the program is good for more than interscholastic sports.
"We had a girl who was diabetic, and when she started she could only keep her heartbeat (steady) for five minutes," said Nash. "By the end of the six-week program, she could (maintain) her heartbeat the entire time.
"We had a boy with autism who went to Lakeview Junior High School and after he finished the program, thanks to the breathing technique, he could calm himself down during a fire drill there instead of a third party intervention being necessary to help him do it."
Those on the autism spectrum are often sensitive to noise.
As he was helping put equipment away, Swanson made a particularly impressive physical showing.
He carried five 10-pound weights in each hand.