PGA member Bob Kotowski of Olde School Golf School will oversee several upcoming events at Zaca Creek Golf Course and Learning Center in Buellton.
Instructional sessions will take place for eight Saturdays from 3:30 p.m.-5 p.m., with Graduation Day that features a tournament and dinner taking place Saturday, Aug. 19 at 5 p.m.
Special Olympics open clinics will take place Fridays at 3:30 p.m. There will be a Special Olympics Golf Challenge Aug. 15 that is open to all age groups.
Sessions will be taught by local PGA professionals in the Flying Eagles Program, with assistance from trained volunteers and include clubs and equipment if needed, training aids, range balls and weekly golf course access.
Prizes, snacks and beverages will be provided at the Friday clinics.
Kotowski works closely with PGA HOPE, the flagship military program of PGA REACH, which is the charitable foundation of the PGA of America. PGA HOPE introduces golf to all veterans, with the goal of enhancing their mental, social, physical and emotional well-being.
The PGA and Kotowski work closely with the PGA system across the country to assist veterans free of charge in the events.
Olde School Golf School events later in the year at Zaca Creek will include the Phoenix Cup Aug. 27-29 and the California Blind and Disabled Golf Classic Oct. 15-17. The Phoenix Cup is a Ryder Cup-styled event.
