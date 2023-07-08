Bob Kotowski
Bob Kotowski gives needed instruction to blind golfer Howard Shaw, so he can visualize where to hit the ball.

PGA member Bob Kotowski of Olde School Golf School will oversee several upcoming events at Zaca Creek Golf Course and Learning Center in Buellton.

The events are free.

Instructional sessions will take place for eight Saturdays from 3:30 p.m.-5 p.m., with Graduation Day that features a tournament and dinner taking place Saturday, Aug. 19 at 5 p.m.

