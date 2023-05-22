Former PGA Tour player John McComish will host a series of junior golf camps in the upcoming weeks. Righetti High School girls golf coach Brian Tomooka will also provide instruction.
The camps will take place at Rancho Maria Golf Club June 12-15; June 26-29; July 10-13; July 24-27; and July 31-August 3. Each camp session will run from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. each evening.
Boys and girls ages 6 to 16 are eligible. The cost is $75 per camper. For more information, contact McComish at 503-409-9829 or email golfpro313@gmail.com.