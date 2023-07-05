Santa Maria Northside catcher Adrian Ramirez tags out Arroyo Grande Gold's Cody O'Hare during Wednesday's District 65 Championship game at May Grisham Park in Orcutt. Arroyo Grande beat Santa Maria 5-3.
Santa Maria Northside pitcher Zack Milner hurls the ball towards the plate during Wednesday's District 65 Championship game against the Arroyo Grande Gold All-Stars. Arroyo Grande beat Santa Maria 5-3.
Santa Maria Northside second baseman Nicholas Ceja attempts a play to first during Wednesday's District 65 Championship game against the Arroyo Grande Gold All-Stars. Arroyo Grande beat Santa Maria 5-3.
Santa Maria Northside catcher Adrian Ramirez tags out Arroyo Grande Gold's Cody O'Hare during Wednesday's District 65 Championship game at May Grisham Park in Orcutt. Arroyo Grande beat Santa Maria 5-3.
Santa Maria Northside pitcher Zack Milner hurls the ball towards the plate during Wednesday's District 65 Championship game against the Arroyo Grande Gold All-Stars. Arroyo Grande beat Santa Maria 5-3.
Santa Maria Northside second baseman Nicholas Ceja attempts a play to first during Wednesday's District 65 Championship game against the Arroyo Grande Gold All-Stars. Arroyo Grande beat Santa Maria 5-3.
The Arroyo Grande Valley Little League Gold squad was the better defensive team Wednesday night, and Arroyo Grande Valley Gold is a district champion today.
The Arroyo Grande representative's defense was spotless, save for one passed ball that led to an unearned run, and Arroyo Grande Valley Gold defeated Santa Maria Northside 5-3 on field one at May Grisham Park to wrap up the District 65 Little League 12-Year-Olds Tournament title.
Northside was the designated home team Wednesday night.
Arroyo Grande Gold did all its scoring in the second, third and fourth innings, and all five Northside errors occurred during those innings.
Had Northside won Wednesday night, Northside would have forced a Thursday night game to determine the district champion. As it was, Arroyo Valley Grande Gold took care of business at Orcutt National's home site to secure the District 65 title. Arroyo Grande Valley Gold advanced to the Section 1 Tournament that will begin July 14 in Ventura.
Arroyo Grande edged Northside 7-6 in the winner's bracket final last Friday night. As was the case Wednesday night, a Northside rally fell short. Northside pulled within 7-6 last Friday night, but couldn't tie it.
"They kept their composure and they showed grit," Arroyo Grande Gold manager Anthony Bernal said of his players Wednesday night. "I'm proud of the way they competed."
Cody Linkugel scored the first run of the game on a two-base, two-out Northside throwing error in the second inning. Northside first baseman Adrian Rice retrieved the ball and threw out a second Arroyo Grande runner who was trying to score on the play.
Two Northside errors in the third led to two more Arroyo Grande runs. The first scored on the second Northside error of the inning and the AG manager's son, catcher Derek Bernal, singled home Blane Cerda with the second run. Cerda reached base on a single.
The batter before Bernal hit a sharp line drive to left field. Damien Magana saved a run by making a diving catch, but then Bernal got his RBI.
Arroyo Grande scored in the fourth on back-to-back passed balls to increase its lead to 5-1.
Northside pulled within 5-3 with a two-out rally in the fourth. Adrian Ramirez singled in one run then Gael Miranda drew a bases-loaded walk to force in another. However, Arroyo Grande right-hander Barrett LaBarr got the next batter to fly out to center fielder Miles King for the third out.
LaBarr worked 5.1 innings before leaving because of the pitch count. Arroyo Grande closer Declan Cosgrove walked the next batter but got the next one to ground into a double play, that second baseman Evan Wellenkamp started, to end it.
"I was in the District 65 11-Year-Olds Tournament last year," said LaBarr. "This is my first District 65 championship. It's an amazing feeling."
Wednesday night, "I relied mostly on my fastball," said LaBarr. "I have a slider, but tonight I relied mostly on my fastball, for good reason." LaBarr struck out eight and walked four.
Unofficially, Arroyo Grande out-hit Northside 8-3. Derek Bernal, with two, was the only player on either side who had multiple hits.
Arroyo Grande stranded five runners during the first three innings as Northside starter Zack Milner worked his way out of some early trouble. A would-be first run of the game, for AG in the first inning, was nullified because the base runner left too early on a would-be one-out sacrifice fly.
After moving over from second base to shortstop, Northside's Nicholas Ceja saved a run in the fifth by diving and smothering the ball, keeping it to an infield hit.
"This is a good group of boys," Anthony Bernal said of his players afterward. "They've worked hard for this opportunity. They understand how to play next pitch up, they understand how to pick each other up."
Photos: Arroyo Grande edges Northside for District 65 title
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.