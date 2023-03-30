Nipomo Little League Challenger Division team player D.J. Smith authoritatively dived on home plate Saturday, and the first run of the game featuring the Nipomo and Santa Maria Westside Little League Challenger Division teams was on the board.
Later in the game, Nipomo team member Joey Adkins waved happily to the crowd after scoring. Westside player Hazel Taylor made a lot of good contact with the ball during her turns at the plate, and she was rewarded by scoring twice.
The teams played on an upper level field, near the Nipomo Cowboys youth football field, at the Nipomo Little League site at Nipomo Community Park.
For the Challenger teams, which are composed of players with special needs, it is all about getting out there, participating and having fun, said Nipomo Challenger team player Aliyah Serrano.
"The most fun part is just getting out there and being yourself," said Serrano, who is about to turn 21. "I've been on TV. I've also been on the YouTube channel."
Lisa Johns is the Santa Maria Westside and Northside board representative for the Challenger Division of Little League District 65, which the area Little Leagues are members of. She also coaches the Westside Challenger squad.
"The Challenger Division players are mostly ages 4-through-18," Johns said a few days before the Saturday Challenger game.
"If players are in high school, they can play all the way up to age 22."
Johns said, "There are three area teams in the Challenger Division this year - Westside, Northside and Nipomo." The Nipomo team was playing for just the second time this year Saturday.
As for the Westside squad, "This is the first year for our Challenger Division players playing as a team, and we are so excited!," Johns said.
Afterward Saturday, Johns said each team goes through its batting lineup two or three times during a game. Each squad went through the lineup twice Saturday.
Some of the players Saturday were ambulatory, some were in wheelchairs. Most all of them thoroughly enjoyed themselves when, with the help of their buddies, they stepped on home plate to score a run for their respective teams.
Buddies for area Challenger teams players are community members who are nine years of age and older, said Johns.
Many adults and many children volunteered their services as buddies for the players Saturday. Players on the Northside and Westside Dodgers Minor Division teams were among the buddies, and also assisted with pitching, that day.
Levi Clift, 12, was Serrano's buddy Saturday.
"I've been a buddy for two or three years," said Clift, who lives in Nipomo. "This is the first year I've been a buddy for Aliyah.
"My favorite part about being a buddy is just being able to help people."
Aliyah Regalado, age 9, plays softball for the Santa Maria Hornets age group team. She was Westside player Ethan Rodriguez's buddy Saturday.
"This is my first year being a buddy," said Regalado. "I just like being out here with the kids."
Johns said she and her players are looking forward to April 15, when the Westside Challenger team will play at its home site, Oakley Park, for the first time, at 1 p.m.
"It is our players' first time ever playing baseball as a team, and all of Westside is very happy to have them," said Johns.
