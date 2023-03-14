031323 Lompoc AYSO
The Lompoc AYSO 14U Girls All-Star team finished second at the Western States Championships Sunday. Pictured are coaches and members of the team: Assistant coach Jose Acosta, Preslee Lamar, Brooklyn Hedricks, Shae McMillan, Brynn Reyna, Capri Alvarado, Hailey Haggerty, Kaydence Fredrich, Ava Adams, Rylee Hedrick, Lily Drysol, Itzel Deluna, Madi Caballero, Selena Gavilanes, assistant coach Nina Seay and head coach Meade Hedricks.

 Contributed

The Lompoc AYSO 14U Girls All-Star team finished second at the Western States Championships Sunday.

The squad qualified by winning the Section 10 championship the week before. The Lompoc AYSO 14U team finished third at the Western States Championships last year. Many of the players on the team this year are returnees from that squad.

The Lompoc AYSO 14U Girls All-Star team this year consists of Preslee Lamar, Brooklyn Hendricks, Shae McMilan, Brynn Reyna, Capri Alvarado, Hailey Haggerty, Kaydence Fredrich, Ava Adams, Rylee Hendrick, Lily Drysol, Itzel Deluna, Madi Caballero and Selena Gavilan. The head coach is Meade Hedricks. The assistant coaches are Jose Acosta and Nina Seay.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

