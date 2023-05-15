McKenzie Wrestling 01.jpeg
Buy Now

The first-year McKenzie Intermediate School wrestling program is 25 wrestlers strong. "I'm very pleased with the turnout we've gotten," McKenzie head coach Clemente Moreno said.

 Kenny Cress, Staff

No official team scores were kept in the five dual meets the first-year Guadalupe-based McKenzie Intermediate School wrestling team competed in this season.

If they had been, the Bobcats would have run the table.

"Official team scores aren't kept, but we would have out-scored all our opponents," McKenzie assistant coach Gilbert Robles said before McKenzie hosted Nipomo-based Mesa Middle School Friday night in the Guadalupe City Hall auditorium.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0