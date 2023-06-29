062823 Adrian Rice 01
 Kenny Cress, Staff

Adrian Rice has been in three District 65 Little League 12-year-olds Tournaments for Santa Maria Northside Little League squads.

This time, he's two wins away from his first district championship.

The Northside first baseman went 3-for-3 and scored twice as Northside rolled into the winner's bracket final with an 11-1 win over Santa Maria Westside Wednesday night on field two at May Grisham Park.

