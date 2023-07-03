Santa Maria Northside's opponent in the championship round of the District 65 Little League 12-Year-Olds Tournament will be a familiar one.
Uriyah Rodriguez shook off being hit by a pitch on all three of his appearances at bat, including twice on the back of his batting helmet, and pitched a two-hit complete game as Northside defeated Orcutt American 12-0 Monday night on field one at May Grisham Park, Orcutt National's home site, and will face Arroyo Grande Valley Gold for the District 65 title.
Arroyo Grande Valley Gold and Northside will play Wednesday night at 5 p.m. on field one at May Grisham Park. If the Arroyo Grande Valley representative wins, the tournament is over and AG Valley Gold is the District 65 champion. If Northside prevails, the teams will play Thursday night at 5 p.m. on field one to determine the District 65 title.
The entire 12-team double elimination tournament is being played at May Grisham Park.
Northside rallied twice, from 4-0 and 7-4 down, against Arroyo Grande Valley Gold in the winner's bracket final Friday night before the Arroyo Grande Valley representative finally won 7-6.
Northside came within about two feet of tying it. A Damien Magana two-out drive in the bottom of the sixth slammed into the center field fence on the fly, about two feet below the yellow home run line. AG Valley Gold reliever Teddy Cano got the next batter out on a ground out to end the game.
"Arroyo Grande Valley Gold is a great team, but our boys can do it," Northside manager Will Milner said after Northside took the final elimination game before the championship round Monday night. The game was called after five innings because of the 10-run rule.
"Uriyah really did it on the mound," said Milner.
"I used mainly my fastball," Rodriguez said afterward. The strategy worked. The Orcutt American hitters swung at a lot of high Rodriguez offerings, and the right-hander struck out seven.
"This is my second game pitching in the tournament. I pitched against Atascadero," earlier in the tourney, said Rodriguez. "This was my first complete game of the tournament."
Rodriguez picked an apt time to do it, helping lead Northside into the championship round. Northside first baseman Adrian Rice will make his third appearance in the title game and will go after his first District 65 title.
Northside started quickly, with five runs in the first inning. Lead-off batter Rodriguez was plunked by a pitch for what would be the first of three times and scored ahead of Rice on a two-run Zack Milner single. Rice reached base on a two-base throwing error.
With two outs, Gael Miranda singled Milner to third base, Andre Ramirez walked and Magana singled home Milner and Miranda. Ramirez scored on an error on the play.
Northside scored a run in the third then tacked on six in the top of the fifth.
The Northside representative had at least one hit in every inning and racked up 13 Monday night. Zack Milner went 3-for-3 and drove in three runs. Magana and Andre Ramirez had two RBIs each. Rice, Miranda, Adrian Ramirez and Nicholas Ceja all drove in a Northside run.
Unofficially, Dom Quiroga and Gabe Cota singled for the Orcutt American hits.
Shortstop Quiroga made a diving stab of a line drive near the bag for an out. Rodriguez helped himself by snagging a sharp ground ball up the middle and tossing it to first baseman Rice for the out.
Rice snatched up a throw on a short-hop for the last out of the fourth.
As for his team's upcoming Wednesday night, "I'm looking forward to it," said Rodriguez. "We're excited."
