The odds were against the Orcutt 14U Babe Ruth All-Stars Team last weekend.
Needing to beat Santa Maria twice at Lompoc last weekend to win the 14U state championship, Orcutt did just that. Orcutt won to force a second game to decide the state title then beat Santa Maria 8-1.
"I think that will give us good momentum going into the regional," said Ashton Bluem. Bluem is a pitcher-second baseman for the Orcutt 14U squad.
Orcutt successfully defended its 14U state title, though mainly with players who played for the Orcutt 13U squad last year.
Orcutt advanced to the Pacific Southwest Regional as the No. 1 Central California team. Santa Maria also qualified, as the Central California No. 2 representative. The double elimination tournament will run July 17-22 at Tulare Baseball Park in Tulare.
Manager Mike Roberson's Orcutt squad will face Hawaii, out of the island of Oahu, July 17 at 4:30 p.m. in the first round. Santa Maria will play the Nevada representative, out of South Lake Tahoe, at 11 a.m. that day.
The tourney is a qualifier for the national tournament.
"Hawaii won the 14U regional tournament last year, but with different players," said Roberson.
The Orcutt 14U squad got a big contribution from a lot of players in the state tournament. Robbie Roemling was the tournament MVP.
"He probably hit .450-.500 in the tournament for us," said Roberson.
Orcutt 14U's Mason Majewski, Mason Anderson and Connor Chanley joined Roemling on the All-Tournament Team.
Going into the tournament, "Defense is our main strong point," said Anderson, a pitcher-third baseman-catcher.
Majewski, a pitcher-first baseman said, "We have good hitting balance, one-through-nine throughout the lineup."
Bluem said, "We were able to string a lot of base hits together," last weekend, and that helped Orcutt to the state championship.
Besides all that, Orcutt is pitching-rich.
"Everyone on our team can pitch," said Roberson. "Pitching was a big part of why we won the state championship."
Roberson said Bluem, Chanley and Kamron Walker were the three main pitchers for his squad in the state tournament. "Dom Nevarez also gave us a good contribution," the Orcutt manager said.
The Orcutt players roster includes Bluem, Roemling, Chanley, Walker, Nevarez, Majewski, Mason Anderson, Ryan Aparicio, Cristiano Goncalves, Santana Covarrubias, Carter Anaya, Daniel Tovar, Jacob Rodriguez, Nolan Roberts and Max Anderson. Besides manager Roberson, the coaches are Tony Bluem, Ryan Walker and Matt Majewski.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.