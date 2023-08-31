The Orcutt 14U Babe Ruth All-Stars went where no local baseball team had ever gone before when they won the Babe Ruth 14U World Series championship in Virginia.
And in front of a crowd of several hundred, the players and coaches from that team were honored at a ceremony at the Elks Lodge in Santa Maria Wednesday night. The Orcutt 14U squad is the first from the Santa Maria Valley to win a Babe Ruth World Series age group title.
Several speakers, including Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino, city of Santa Maria and Elks personnel, recognized the Orcutt squad for its accomplishment.
"I think it's so appropriate to recognize the camaraderie among these young men, because that is so important," Patino said to the assembled crowd.
Before the speakers addressed the crowd, players and coaches were introduced individually, then entered the room to a standing ovation.
Orcutt players included Mason Majewski, Dom Nevarez, Ryan Aparicio, Ashton Bluem, Connor Chanley, Cristiano Goncalves, Robbie Roemling, Santana Covarrubias, Kamron Walker, Mason Anderson, Carter Anaya, Daniel Tovar, Jason Rodriguez, Nolan Roberts and Aaden Roberson.
Mike Roberson was the manager. The coaches were Tony Bluem, Ryan Walker and Matt Majewski.
Aparicio was the World Series tournament MVP. Mason Majewski was the Defensive Player of the Tournament. Aparicio and Roemling were the co-Offensive Players of the Tournament.
"You kids set something up that will be remembered forever," John Ventura, the father of Righetti High School graduate and former Major League player and manager Robin Ventura, told the Orcutt team. "You won the Babe Ruth World Series championship and represented the Santa Maria Valley as the team from Orcutt."
Mason Majewski said most of the Orcutt 14U players "have been playing together since we were 11 and 12-year-olds."
"For sure, I think playing together that long helped us win the World Series championship," said Aparicio.
Orcutt defeated Eagle Pass, Texas 7-1 to complete a 7-0 run through the Babe Ruth World Series and take the title.
The locals took control early in the championship game, scoring twice in the second inning. The first run came home on an Aparicio ground out then Mason Majewski singled home the eventual winning run.
Orcutt broke the game open with four runs in the bottom of the third. Anderson singled in one run then Aparicio doubled home two more. Another run scored on an error.
Mason Majewski plated Anderson with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fifth for the final Orcutt run.
Orcutt pitchers yielded a total of nine runs in the World Series, and starter Mason Majewski and Walker, the reliever, delivered in the title game. Majewski held Eagle Pass to one run on three hits over five innings, and Walker blanked the Eagle Pass team the rest of the way.
With a runner on first base and one out in the top of the seventh, Walker got an Eagle Pass runner to hit a ground ball to Orcutt shortstop Chanley. Chanley threw to second baseman Bluem for one out then Bluem fired to first baseman Aparicio to complete a game ending double play and give the World Series crown to Orcutt.
Did it dawn on Roemling that he was a World Series champion as soon as Aparicio gloved the throw from Bluem for the last out? Well, no, Roemling said.
"It took awhile to sink in," that Orcutt was a World Series champion, Roemling said.
The competition Orcutt faced at the World Series, "was definitely at a higher level," Roemling said.
Orcutt vaulted itself into the Babe Ruth World Series by beating a perennially tough Hawaii team at the Pacific Southwest Regional in Tulare.
"That was pretty good," said Aparacio, though, "I thought they were better last year."
When it came to the pitching the team faced in the World Series, "Some pitchers mixed up their pitches," others threw mainly fastballs, said Mason Majewski. "I would say the pitchers in the bracket games mixed up their pitches more."
Orcutt went 4-0 in pool play then went 3-0 in bracket play, which included the top eight Colonial Division seeds from pool play, to win the championship.
The Orcutt 14U Babe Ruth squad went a total of 19-2, including 7-1 at both the state tournament and the regional and 7-0 at the World Series. Orcutt won 1-0 twice, once in pool play and once in bracket play, en route to taking the World Series title.
"I would say the game against Mexico was the toughest," said Roemling. The locals edged Mexico 1-0 in pool play on a walk-off Aparicio single in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Roberson thanked the team's parents, his assistant coaches and the Elks Lodge staff then said to his players that they had persevered through some adversity to get that World Series championship.
"We came through after losing a game at the state tournament then losing a game at the regional," said Roberson. "Then we became the team to beat. After the first couple of games (at the World Series), we were thinking, 'Hey, we can do this.'"
Roberson said to his players, "All 15 of you are valuable to this team. It was an honor being your coach. You guys were amazing."
