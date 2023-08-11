The Orcutt 14U All-Stars will play for the Babe Ruth World Series championship.
Ashton Bluem scored Mason Majewski with a sacrifice fly to right field in the bottom of the sixth inning, and Orcutt edged Arlington, Virginia 1-0 Friday in the semifinals. The tourney is taking place in Virginia.
Orcutt will play for the championship against either Arlington, Texas, or a team from Florida in the semifinals.
Majewski led off the bottom of the sixth for the locals with a single up the middle Friday. Nolan Roberts moved Majewski to second base with a sacrifice bunt. Majewski advanced to third on a Robbie Roemling single to left then scored on the Bluem sacrifice fly.
The Orcutt pitchers have delivered in this tournament and Mason Anderson, the Orcutt starter, checked Arlington on two hits during his 6 1/3 innings Friday.
Majewski, the closer, needed just three pitches to get the last two outs and earn the save.
Orcutt notched six hits. Kamron Walker doubled and singled for the locals. Majewski, Anderson and Daniel Tovar all singled.
Walker had two hits and three RBIs in Orcutt's 6-2 win over Franklin Township, New Jersey in the first round of bracket play Thursday.
Orcutt has not lost at this World Series, winning all six of its games. The team beat Franklin Township, New Jersey, 5-2 on Aug. 5 and topped a team from Minnesota 12-1 the following day. The Orcutt squad slipped past Mexico 1-0 on Aug. 8 and topped Eagle Pass, Texas, 4-3 on Aug. 9. They then beat the New Jersey squad again, 6-2 this time on Thursday before beating the Arlington, Virginia squad on Friday.
