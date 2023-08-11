Orcutt Babe Ruth moves into final
The Orcutt 14U All-Stars will play for the Babe Ruth World Series championship.

 Kenny Cress, Staff

Ashton Bluem scored Mason Majewski with a sacrifice fly to right field in the bottom of the sixth inning, and Orcutt edged Arlington, Virginia 1-0 Friday in the semifinals. The tourney is taking place in Virginia.

Orcutt will play for the championship against either Arlington, Texas, or a team from Florida in the semifinals.

