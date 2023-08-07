The Orcutt 14U squad has won its first two games at the Babe Ruth World Series in Virginia.
Orcutt defeated Franklin Township, New Jersey 5-2 Saturday and Moorhead, Minnesota 12-1 Sunday in pool play. Orcutt is one of four teams that is 2-0 in the Colonial Division.
Orcutt was slated to play Mexico (1-2) Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. local time in another Colonial Division game. Orcutt will finish its pool play slate against Eagle Pass, Texas, Wednesday. That one is slated for a 10 a.m. start local time.
The locals have the third-best run differential, plus 14, among the four Colonial Division 2-0 teams. At press time, Stafford was at plus 21 and Trumbull, Connecticut was at plus 19.
The World Series runs through Saturday. The top eight Colonial Division teams through pool play will begin bracket play Thursday.
