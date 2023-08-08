Orcutt Babe Ruth tops Mexico
Buy Now

Mason Majewski, center, threw a complete game in Orcutt Babe Ruth's 1-0 win over Mexico on Tuesday. Ryan Aparicio, right, had the game-winning hit and Santana Covarrubias had Orcutt's only other hit and scored the only run in the walk-off win. 

 Contributed, Babe Ruth World Series

Ryan Aparicio drove home Santana Covarrubias with a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning Tuesday, and the Orcutt 14U squad moved to 3-0 in the Babe Ruth World Series with a 1-0 win over Mexico at Stafford, Virginia.

Orcutt remained unbeaten in the Colonial Division. The locals and Stafford are the only 3-0 Colonial Division teams. Mexico dropped to 1-3.

The locals broke through after being no-hit for five innings by Mexico starter Diego Serna-Castelo. Orcutt starter Mason Majewski delivered for the locals, checking Mexico on a two-hit complete game.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0