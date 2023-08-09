Orcutt Babe Ruth wins vs. Eagle Pass

Orcutt Babe Ruth 14U players, from left, Ashton Bluem, Jacob Rodriguez and Kamron Walker were instrumental in the team's 4-3 win over Eagle Pass, Texas, on Wednesday. 

 Contributed, Babe Ruth

The Orcutt 14U baseball team moved to 4-0 at the Babe Ruth World Series in Virginia with a win over a team from Texas on Wednesday.

Orcutt beat Eagle Pass, Texas, 4-3 in its fourth game at the tournament in Stafford, Virginia. 

Orcutt scored the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth inning when Santana Covarrubias scored on a sacrifice fly from Jacob Rodriguez. 

