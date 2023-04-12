Kaylin Self garnered the third-highest Level 6 All-Around score, and seven other members of the Pacific Flips Gymnastics program earned all-around titles as well at the State Championships that took place in April.
Self's score, the third-highest of all Level 6 scores in the state, earned her a spot on the California State Honorary Team.
The other Pacific Flips Gymnastics winners included Rylee McGill and Andrea Beltran Monroy at Level 2, Rory Tidmarsh, Audriana Zambrano and Ava Randall at Level 3, and Kara Beeson and Samantha Alter at Level 4.