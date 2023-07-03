Eleven gymnasts from the Pacific Flips Gymnastics club competed at the National Gymnastics Association (NGA) National Championships in New Orleans recently, and 10 earned event championships.
Pacific Flips members Andrea Beltran at Level 2, Kylee Jorge at Level 4 and Kaylin Self at Level 6 won All-Around championships at the Nationals. Sophia Magtoto at Level 6 and Rory Tidmarsh at Level 3 earned All-Around silver medals.
Jorge and Magtoto made the age level national team, reserved for the top 10 athletes for their level in the nation. Both were invited to the Nationals camp.