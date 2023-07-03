Pacific Flips 01

Eleven gymnasts from the Santa Maria-based Pacific Flips Gymnastics club competed at the National Gymnastics Association (NGA) National Championships in New Orleans recently, and 10 earned event championships.

 Contributed

Eleven gymnasts from the Pacific Flips Gymnastics club competed at the National Gymnastics Association (NGA) National Championships in New Orleans recently, and 10 earned event championships.

Pacific Flips members Andrea Beltran at Level 2, Kylee Jorge at Level 4 and Kaylin Self at Level 6 won All-Around championships at the Nationals. Sophia Magtoto at Level 6 and Rory Tidmarsh at Level 3 earned All-Around silver medals.

Jorge and Magtoto made the age level national team, reserved for the top 10 athletes for their level in the nation. Both were invited to the Nationals camp.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0