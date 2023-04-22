102713LizardRun02.jpg
Runners participate in the Al Hunt Memorial Lizard Breath Fun Run in 2013 at the La Purisima Mission.

 Bill Morson, Contributor

The Lompoc Valley Distance Club has announced that the Ray Gil and Alan Hunt Mission Memorial 5K/10K Run/Walk is set for May 6 at La Purisima Mission in Lompoc.

Gil and Hunt were members of the Lompoc Valley Distance Club. Hunt was the director of the Mission Run for many years and was the long-time Lompoc Record sports editor. The Mission Run was re-named to honor Gil and Hunt.

The May 6 event is set to start at 9 a.m. Registration is slated for 8 a.m. the day of the event at the visitor center, which is located at the front entrance to the La Purisima Mission. Entry fees for adults are $15 for the 5K and $30 for the10K. Entry fees for children age 17 and younger are $5 for the 5K and $10for the 10K.

