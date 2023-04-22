The Lompoc Valley Distance Club has announced that the Ray Gil and Alan Hunt Mission Memorial 5K/10K Run/Walk is set for May 6 at La Purisima Mission in Lompoc.
Gil and Hunt were members of the Lompoc Valley Distance Club. Hunt was the director of the Mission Run for many years and was the long-time Lompoc Record sports editor. The Mission Run was re-named to honor Gil and Hunt.
The May 6 event is set to start at 9 a.m. Registration is slated for 8 a.m. the day of the event at the visitor center, which is located at the front entrance to the La Purisima Mission. Entry fees for adults are $15 for the 5K and $30 for the10K. Entry fees for children age 17 and younger are $5 for the 5K and $10for the 10K.