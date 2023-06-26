The Righetti football program will host the Future Warrior Camp July 11-13 at Warrior Stadium on the Righetti campus.

The camp will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., each night. Youngsters in first through eighth grade are eligible.

The camp is a lineman camp, and skills training will be provided. To register, scan the QR code.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

