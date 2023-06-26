The Righetti football program will host the Future Warrior Camp July 11-13 at Warrior Stadium on the Righetti campus.
The camp will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., each night. Youngsters in first through eighth grade are eligible.
The camp is a lineman camp, and skills training will be provided. To register, scan the QR code.
Pioneer Valley boosters to hold fireworks sales
The Pioneer Valley boosters will hold a series of fireworks sales in the Town Center East parking lot.
The sales will take place Wednesday, June 28 and Thursday, June 29 from 11:45 a.m. to 8:15 p.m., and Friday, June 30 through Tuesday, July 4 from 10:15 a.m. to 8:15 p.m.
Presale vouchers, online or paper, can be purchased. Those who prefer paper vouchers can contact Pioneer Valley water polo coach Ryan Hill at ryanhill1950@gmail.com.
Online vouchers can be purchased with the Pioneer Valley High School Boosters Preseason Form. The link is https://form.jotform.com/tntcentral/XXX7082.
Cabrillo baseball program to host skills camp
The Cabrillo baseball program will host the Skylar Kindschy Memorial Baseball Skills Camp July 10-13 at the Cabrillo High School varsity baseball field for boys and girls ages 7-14.
Camp hours are 11 a.m.-2 p.m., each day. Registration is $130 and includes a T-shirt. Cabrillo players and coaches will provide instruction on hitting, fielding fundamentals and advanced baserunning.
Campers are requested to bring proper baseball attire and equipment, along with lunch and/or snacks and water, to the camp. A hot dog lunch will be provided on the last day of the camp.
The registration form can be obtained by emailing Cabrillo coach Cole Osborne at coach.cole05@gmail.com.
For more information, email Osborne or call him at 805-291-3452.
CHS Hall of Fame dinner coming up
The eighth annual Cabrillo High School Alumni Association Hall of Fame Induction Dinner is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 4 in the Cabrillo cafeteria.
Doors will open at 5:15 p.m. The dinner will begin at 6 p.m.
The cost is $35 per ticket. Tickets can be purchased online at the Cabrillo High School Web Store. All proceeds will be designated to benefit the Cabrillo boys wrestling program.
The website is https://cabrillospiritstore.myschoolcentral.com/
The 2023 Hall of Fame induction class in the Alumni category will include William Garner, Ray Moore, Denise Riegel, Tim Staffel, Kevin Ewing and Susan Melone-Morrison. The induction class in the Group/Team category will include Heidmous brothers Walt, Jeff and Phil, and the 1987-88 Cabrillo wrestling team which won a CIF Southern Section divisional championship.
LPFOA seeks officials
The Los Padres Football Officials Association (LPFOA) is seeking officials for the 2023 football season.
The organization's officials work youth, and high school junior varsity and varsity football games in a coverage area from Paso Robles to Lompoc and Santa Ynez. The number of LPOA officials has shrank from 80 pre-pandemic to the current 55.
The LPFOA is offering an eight-week training program. Interested candidates can visit the LPFOA website at LPFOA.org.
The first officials meeting of the 2023 season will take place July 18 at 6:30 p.m. at Nipomo High School.
LPFOA president Bob Rollins can be reached by email at brollins@charter.net or by phone at 805-712-7729.
Hancock sets girls summer basketball camp
The Hancock College women's basketball program will host a girls summer basketball camp July 24-27 at Hancock's Joe White Memorial Gymnasium.
The camp is open to participants ages 8-17. Registration fee is $95 per participant. Camp hours are 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. each day.
Participants will receive instruction from current and former Hancock women's basketball players and coaching staff members on fundamental skills including shooting, dribbling, ball handling, footwork, defense, rebounding, passing, guard work and post play.
Online registration is open, and space is limited. Registration can be done on the Hancock athletics website. For information concerning camp activities, contact camp coordinator Danah Smith at danah.smith@hancockcollege.edu.
Santa Ynez has openings
Santa Ynez High School has openings for two head coaching positions at the varsity level.
The Pirates are looking for a boys varsity volleyball coach and a varsity baseball coach.
Applications can be found online at www.edjoin.org/syvuhsd.
The deadline to apply is July 4. The positions come with stipends ranging from $4,000 to $6,000 depending on experience.
Those with questions can email athletic director Josh McClurg at jmcclurg@syvuhsd.org.
Pirate soccer camps coming up
The Santa Ynez boys and girls soccer programs will oversee a coed soccer camp for boys and girls ages 8 to 14.
The camp will run July 25-28 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. each day and will take place at the Santa Ynez High School stadium.
The cost is $150. Payment can be made by Venmo at syhspirateboyssoccer; with checks made payable to SYHS Boys Soccer and mailed to 62 Valley Station Circle, Buellton, CA 93427; or made online at www.syhsboyssoccer.com.
Sibling discounts are available. Families with two or more children enrolled will receive a discount of 10 percent off the tuition cost of the older sibling.
For more information, contact Santa Ynez coach Rob Cantrell at rcantrell@syvuhsd.org.