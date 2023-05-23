The Santa Maria Valley Suns sixth and seventh grade girls club basketball team went 3-1 at the May Mayhem Tournament last weekend and won the tournament championship.
The Suns played their first two tournament games at Pioneer Valley High School Saturday and their last two at St. Patrick School in Arroyo Grande Sunday.
The Suns edged Cal Swoosh 34-32 and lost 27-21 to the Bakersfield Wolves Saturday. Sunday, the Suns defeated the CKBA Queens 35-3 then edged the Wolves 26-25 to win the tournament title.