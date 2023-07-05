Hayden Pahler hit a two-run walk-off home run Sunday, sending the Santa Ynez PONY 14U All-Stars team into the PONY Region Tournament that will take place this coming weekend in Camarillo.
Santa Ynez edged host Newbury Park 6-5 in the consolation final of the PONY Section Tournament at Newbury Park.
After Santa Ynez starter Joey Duarte gave up just two runs in his six innings, designated visitor Newbury Park, down 3-2, scored three times in the top of the seventh to take a 5-3 lead.
Jaxon Glover pulled Santa Ynez within 5-4 with a solo home run. Caden Palmer got a base hit then Pahler hit a 1-1 pitch over the right field fence to win it for Santa Ynez.
The Santa Ynez 14U squad made it to the championship game of the Las Virgenes Tournament in Calabasas June 12 and the title game of the PONY District Tournament in Newbury Park June 26.
The Santa Ynez 14U roster includes Palmer, Pahler, Glover, Duarte, Adrian Merritt, Burton Moyer, Danny Callahan, Dylan Zepeda, Elijah Roberts, Luke Church, Sage Kays and Sam Rhea. The coaches are Josh Roberts, Cliff Rhea and Joey Duarte Sr.
Santa Ynez Mustang 10U All-Stars
Last weekend, the Santa Ynez Mustang 10U All-Star team finished third at the PONY Section Tournament in Newbury Park.
Santa Ynez beat Camarillo 10-4 in the third-place game. Cooper Pickavet pitched 5.2 innings for Santa Ynez before Beckett Van Leuven came on in relief and got the last out to earn the save.
The tournament marked the end of the season for the team.
The Santa Ynez 10U players were Pickavet, Van Leuven, Kelton Lemon, Lawson Van Leuven, Noah Schank, William Gallo, Sam Fiore, Jaxson Romero, Gavin Anderson, Kyler Arellano, JJ Tinsley and Spencer Turner. The coaches were Gary Pickavet, Dan Gallo and Wes Turner.
