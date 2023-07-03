The Santa Maria Valley Sports History Club and the Guadalupe Sports Hall of Fame will co-host an all-sports memorabilia display this Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Elks Lodge at 1309 North Bradley in Santa Maria.
There will be an array of sports memorabilia featuring notable Santa Maria Valley athletes of the past. Pictures and items from football, basketball, baseball, boxing and other sports will be on display. Those in attendance who played a sport will be invited to take part in a group photo at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
The Santa Maria Valley Sports History Club was created by senior advisors Ernie Corral, Joe Talaugon, Al Ramos and Eddie Navarro. For more information, contact Navarro at 805-720-3581 or Ramos at 805-598-0740.
Free conditioning program in Guadalupe July 12
A free conditioning program at the Guadalupe Boys & Girls Club at 4689 11th Street in Guadalupe is slated to re-start July 12.
The program is for youngsters in second grade through high school. Hours are from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. each week day.
Monte Nash is slated to oversee the program, which offers staffed body building stations and instruction in meal prep. Registration can be done on site.
Boys & Girls Clubs fall volleyball league is upcoming
Registration is open for the inaugural area Boys & Girls Clubs fall volleyball leagues.
Boys and girls in fifth through eighth grade are eligible. The registration fee is $50 for students in Santa Maria and Orcutt. The fee is free for Guadalupe Unified School District students.
The league begins Aug. 26. Closing ceremonies will be Oct. 7. Matches will take place Fridays and Saturdays. Six matches are guaranteed.
Righetti Youth Softball Camp sessions slated
Sessions three and four of the Righetti Softball Youth Summer Camp are scheduled for July 17-20.
Session three is for girls who will be in grades 2-5 during the 2023-24 school year and will take place from 3 p.m.-4:45 p.m. each day. Session four is for girls who will be in grades 6-8 during the 2023-24 school year and will take place from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. each evening.
The sessions will take place on the Righetti softball field and will be staffed by Righetti coaches and players.
The registration fee is $50. To register call Righetti softball coach Brian Tomooka at 805-260-3874 or email him at btomooka@righetti.us. Space is limited to 18 players a session, and those interested are requested to register ASAP.
