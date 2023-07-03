Sports Display 2023
Buy Now

The Santa Maria Valley Sports History Club and the Guadalupe Sports Hall of Fame will co-host an all-sports memorabilia display this Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Elks Lodge at 1309 North Bradley in Santa Maria.

 Randy De La Peña, Contributor

The Santa Maria Valley Sports History Club and the Guadalupe Sports Hall of Fame will co-host an all-sports memorabilia display this Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Elks Lodge at 1309 North Bradley in Santa Maria.

There will be an array of sports memorabilia featuring notable Santa Maria Valley athletes of the past. Pictures and items from football, basketball, baseball, boxing and other sports will be on display. Those in attendance who played a sport will be invited to take part in a group photo at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The Santa Maria Valley Sports History Club was created by senior advisors Ernie Corral, Joe Talaugon, Al Ramos and Eddie Navarro. For more information, contact Navarro at 805-720-3581 or Ramos at 805-598-0740. 

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0