Registrations are still being accepted for the Central Coast Summer Development Camp that TJ Jordan of Jordan QB Development will oversee.
The camp will take place Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pioneer Valley High School. Check-in will begin at 9 a.m. Classroom instruction is slated to start at 9:30 a.m.
Players in grades 7-12 are eligible. There will be a session for quarterbacks and a session for wide receivers.
Jordan, a former Whittier College quarterback, is currently the offensive coordinator at Pioneer Valley High School. He also had a solid run as Lompoc High's offensive coordinator, leading the Braves' high-powered attack for multiple seasons.
As of Wednesday, there were only eight quarterback spots open and 10 receiver slots available.
All campers are requested to bring a notebook and something to write with. Quarterbacks are requested to bring cleats, a football and water. Wide receivers are requested to bring cleats and water.
Quarterbacks will receive instruction on three and five-step drops, fine tuning throwing mechanics, learning how to read coverages and will take part in game-like situational drills.
Wide receivers will receive speed training, and instruction on developing footwork and route running.
All campers will receive classroom instruction designed to stress the importance of proper nutrition and maintaining good grades.
Registration fees are $299 for quarterbacks, $149 for wide receivers and $129 for a video. Visit www.jordanqbdevelopment.com/ to register. Those interested can obtain more information by contacting Jordan at tj.jordan@yahoo.com or call 805-268-2971.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.