Jordan Camp

Registrations are still being accepted for the Central Coast Summer Development Camp that TJ Jordan of Jordan QB Development will oversee.

 Contributed

The camp will take place Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pioneer Valley High School. Check-in will begin at 9 a.m. Classroom instruction is slated to start at 9:30 a.m.

Players in grades 7-12 are eligible. There will be a session for quarterbacks and a session for wide receivers.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

