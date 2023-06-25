The Santa Maria Maria Westside Little League squad scored eight runs in the bottom of the second inning Saturday. Roman Venegas padded the Westside lead a bit in the third.
Venegas hit his first home run of the season, a towering fly ball that landed just beyond the right field fence, and Westside beat Arroyo Grande Valley No. 2 9-1 at May Grisham Park on opening day of the District 65 Little League 12-year-olds Tournament.
"I didn't think it was a home run at first," Venegas said afterward. "I thought it was a (ground rule) double."
However, an umpire signaled that the drive Venegas hit was indeed a home run.
Westside advanced to the winner's bracket and was to play Coast Little League at 1 p.m. Sunday on field one at May Grisham Park, Orcutt National's site, at press time. The entire double elimination tournament will take place at May Grisham Park.
Arroyo Grande Valley No. 2 was to play Tuesday at 5 p.m. in an elimination game on field one at press time.
Unofficially, Westside and the Arroyo Grande Valley representative each had four hits, but Westside benefitted, in the form of walks, from good discipline on the part of its hitters.
Andre Esparza singled in one run for Westside in the second inning, and Rylan Roundtree drove in another with a sacrifice fly.
The Westside defense also turned it up for a good part of the game. Third baseman Ethan Noriega snagged a hard hit line drive for the first out of the top of the second inning. Right fielder Esparza threw a batter out at first base for the second out, and left fielder Josiah West caught the ball at his shoe tops after a long run in for the third.
With one out in the top of the third, Noriega fielded a ground ball and threw to second baseman Roundtree to start a 5-4-3 inning-ending double play.
Westside starter Harell Escobar Castro and reliever Robert Reynoso, the starting Westside center fielder, combined on a solid four-hitter. Castro pitched the first four innings.
The Arroyo Grande Valley representative scored its run in the top of the sixth. Beau Wighton led off with a double and his second hit of the day. He eventually scored on a one-out error.
Reynoso then got the last two outs on a groundout and a strikeout.
Santa Maria Northside 8, Atascadero 0
Gael Miranda and Uriyah Rodriguez combined on a four-hit shutout, and Northside rolled into the winner's bracket.
Miranda pitched the first 3.2 innings, allowed just one hit and struck out nine. Rodriguez worked the last 2.1 innings and struck out four.
Nicholas Ceja drove in two runs for Northside, and Andreas Ramirez drove in another.
At press time, Northside was to play Santa Maria Southside at 1 p.m. Sunday on field two. Atascadero was to play an elimination game at 5 p.m. Tuesday, also on field two.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.