Alisson Mendez had never been involved in gymnastics before, but when she saw the sport on TV she decided she really wanted to give the sport a go.
"For me, it was the tumbling and how fun it looked," that drew her to gymnastics, Mendez, who is 12 years old now and attends Clarence Ruth Elementary School in Lompoc, said. "The handsprings, the back flips and stuff."
She started doing those things herself, at Gymnastics North in Lompoc, and it wasn't long before Mendez started showing a knack for them, said Gymnastics North coach Lori McClain.
"Allison competes in the USA Gymnastics Developmental Program," said McClain. "I've been coaching for 34 years, and Allison is one of the top eight gymnasts I've ever coached."
The veteran Gymnastics North said that what makes Mendez stand out "is her talent, and her ability to learn."
McClain said, "She has done gymnastics for a short three years and has already progressed to an advanced level. She had just started when the Covid shutdown happened."
McClain said Mendez trained diligently at home during the pandemic and, "when the gym opened again, she had already advanced to the team level."
The Gymnastics North coach said it didn't take Mendez long to advance through levels 2, 3 and 4. Competing in level 5 last fall at an area meet in San Luis Obispo, Mendez scored a season high of 9.275 on the vault and won the floor competition with a score of 9.2.
Mendez moved up to level 6, and her season at that level started in January. She qualified for the Regional Championships, which took place in Sacramento in April. Mendez finished sixth in the balance beam competition at the California State Championships with a score of 9.4.
McClain said Mendez could not compete at the Regional because of family matters.
Though the 9.4 on the balance beam is her best score in any event, "I like floor best," said Mendez. "The balance beam is hard. That beam is really narrow. It doesn't take much to make a mistake."
Mendez is a straight "A" student and an avid drawer.
"I love drawing. I do it a lot in my spare time," said Mendez. "I painted a mural in our school gym and drew an astronaut."
"We are so proud of Alisson and can't wait to see what she will do with the bright future she has," said McClain.
If Mendez has her way, her future in gymnastics will last a lengthy time. "I plan to do gymnastics for as long as I can," she said.
Mendez will start her next level 6 season in December.
