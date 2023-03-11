At the age of 12, Santa Maria Valley resident Shai-Ann Valadez has played several softball positions and has proven herself at all of them.

She can hit pretty well too.

Shai-Ann Valadez is the daughter of Lorie Valadez, nee Lori Robles, who was a tennis standout at Santa Maria High School and Hancock College. In February, Shai-Ann Valadez, who bats and throws right-handed, tried out, and qualified for, the USA Softball All-American Games for the second straight year. Valadez made the 12-Under USA team.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

