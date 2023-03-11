At the age of 12, Santa Maria Valley resident Shai-Ann Valadez has played several softball positions and has proven herself at all of them.
She can hit pretty well too.
Shai-Ann Valadez is the daughter of Lorie Valadez, nee Lori Robles, who was a tennis standout at Santa Maria High School and Hancock College. In February, Shai-Ann Valadez, who bats and throws right-handed, tried out, and qualified for, the USA Softball All-American Games for the second straight year. Valadez made the 12-Under USA team.
"Only 360 athletes were chosen last year, and she was one of them from all over the United States," said Lorie Valadez.
This year, "She will be the first back-to-back athlete to compete in Oklahoma (at the All-American games) from Central California," Lorie Valadez said.
Shai-Ann Valadez has played in the infield, the outfield and has been a pitcher and a catcher. Her batting average for the Los Angeles-based Athletics Mercado Galicia-Herrera travel ball team last year was .387.
When she's not hitting, "I just like playing every position," said Valadez. "I just like playing softball."
Though she has played all over the infield and outfield, she does have a preference. "When I play in high school, I'd like to play shortstop and second base," said Valadez, who is a seventh grader at Lakeview Junior High School.
"I just like getting all the action in the middle of the infield. I like getting all the ground balls."
Lorie Valadez said her daughter's goal is to eventually play softball in college.
Though she was not yet a teenager at press time, Valadez is well-traveled when it comes to playing softball. She has played in states such as Tennessee, Utah and Nevada.
Starting in September of 2021, Shai-Ann Valadez had a set weekend routine for nearly a year.
"Every weekend we would drive down south to practice on Saturday mornings, leaving at 5 a.m., getting to practice at 8 a.m., and getting done at 2 p.m.," said Lorie Valadez.
"We would stay the night then play three or four games every Sunday. By that time, we would be home between 8 and 11 p.m. Then she would need to get ready for school the next day," said Lorie Valadez.
Shai-Ann Valadez's mother said, "That was our routine for that whole season, from September of 2021 to August of 2022. She had no weekend off. At this age, most kids get to hang out with fiends and go to birthdays. Not for her. It was school, keeping grades up, practice, games, tournaments and travel. During school days she worked on hitting, fielding, agility, pitching and homework."
That routine, Lorie Valadez said, is her daughter's choice and, "She loves every minute of it."
Her mother said that Shai-Ann Valadez is now part of the Athletics Mercado Iwai national team that is coached by Andy Iwai.
"She has been on that team since September of 2022," said Lorie. "The team will attempt in August to become a three-time national champion."
