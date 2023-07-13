It was a makeshift game of tennis ball baseball at the Cabrillo Baseball Skills Camp at Cabrillo High School Thursday, but one could see the competitive juices flowing in the participants.

"Four!," someone shouted. "Four!," after Grace Driscoll, 10, got hold of a pitch and sent the ball deep. The throw home was too late. The youngster had an RBI.

Pitcher Ray Hernandez, an infielder for the Cabrillo varsity when he's playing high school ball, laughed at a teammate and fellow camp instructor when the batter could only manage a slow ground ball on a Hernandez offering.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

