Whenever St. Joseph girls soccer coach Djibril Coulibaly needs a goal, he doesn't have to look far for it.

His daughter, Zorah Coulibaly, is likely working on providing one.

Zorah Coulibaly is a forward for the Knights and one of the top goal scorers in the area.

Through the first 14 games of the season, Coulibaly has netted 16 goals, adding four assists to pile up 36 points. According to MaxPreps, Coulibaly is No. 8 in the CIF Central Section in points this year. (Orcutt Academy sophomore Sydney Madison is third with 53 points, scoring 23 times and adding seven assists).

Coulibaly, a 5-foot-3 junior, has scored 35 goals and assisted on 13 others in 50 career games with the Knights, good for 83 points. She had 12 goals and six assists in 20 games as a freshman before injuries prevented her from playing up to her potential as a sophomore, when she scored seven times in 16 games during the 2021 season that was affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

This year, Coulibaly has scored twice in a game five times and has a sixth game where she netted a hat trick.

St. Joseph is 9-4-2 on the season and plays at Paso Robles (5-7) in a Mountain League game on Tuesday night at 6 p.m.

Natalie Lima is the Knights' top assist-maker, with 10 on the season. Lima has also scored four times this year and is second on the team with 18 points. Freshman Gabriella Dominguez is in a tie for third on the team with 12 points, scoring four times and adding four assists. Sophomore Izzie Ruiz also has 12 points with five goals and two assists.

Heading into this week's games, the Knights were ranked No. 12 in the CIF Central Section and could be a Division 1 team once the playoffs start.

"I'm definitely improving. I felt like last year I was lacking a bit health-wise," Coulibaly said after she netted two late goals in a 3-0 win over Lompoc. "Just staying healthy and improving, I'm focused on staying on that route."

Coulibaly battled through shin splints last year and still put together a solid season, though she’s showing what she’s really capable of this year.

"They were terrible," Coulibaly said of the shin splints from a year ago.

Coulibaly has been in top form this year. She's a relentless attacker that uses her speed and dribbling skills to give opponents headaches. But she also doesn't shy away from physical play.

"You just have to be confident and go for it," Coulibaly said of mentality on the field. "If you're hesitant, it can cost you."

Coulibaly says her confidence on the field comes from her experience on it. Now 16, she's been playing soccer since she was 5. Coulibaly hopes to be playing soccer for quite a few more years, with the goal of playing in college.

"I would love to play for any school that wants to have me," she said. "I do like the San Diego area a lot. So going to a school down there that's interested would be amazing."