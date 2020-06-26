You are the owner of this article.
Lompoc Babe Ruth cancels 2020 season due to coronavirus

Lompoc Babe Ruth cancels 2020 season due to coronavirus

070519 KerWest Lompoc BR 02.jpg
Lompoc's Elijah Bobo holds his heart after he pitched out of a KerWest seventh-inning bases-loaded rally, in the first game of the California State Babe Ruth Tournament at Elks Field in Santa Maria last July. Lompoc Babe Ruth announced this week that it is cancelling its 2020 season.

 Len Wood, Staff

Lompoc Babe Ruth has announced the cancellation of its 2020 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 

"Babe Ruth parents, players, coaches and managers, I'm sorry to report that the board has made the decision to officially cancel this season," the league announced on Facebook Thursday. "With the uncertainty of where we are at, we believe we have no other choice. The board will be meeting next Thursday, July 2nd at 6:00 to discuss refunds and moving forward for next year.

"You are welcomed to attend. Please notify you players and their families and let them know we are working on a plan for moving forward."

Some area youth baseball leagues have employed a wait-and-see approach amid the pandemic that has halted nearly all sports activities in California. 

Orcutt American Little League announced earlier in June that it was cancelling its 2020 season.

Lompoc Little League has announced that it still waiting and is "dedicated to restarting the season."

PGA Junior League

A Professional Golf Association (PGA) Junior League will be available for youngsters 17 years old and under.

No golf experience is required.

All practices and games will take place at Zaca Creek Golf Course in Buellton. Practices will begin July 1. The league will take place July 25-Dec. 20.

Registration fee is $225.

Every player will receive a kit that includes two jerseys, one orange and one blue, a bag tag, hat, performance t-shirt, clubs, snacks and beverages.

Practices will begin at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesdays. Games will begin at 1:30 p.m. on Saturdays.

Santa Maria high schools plan on resuming athletic activities as early as July 6

Santa Maria high schools plan on resuming athletic activities as early as July 6

The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District said the plan "adheres to guidance provided by the State of California, SB County, California Department of Education (CDE), National Federation of High Schools (NFHS), and the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF)," and that "athletic directors will begin holding coaches meetings to review new rules with an implementation start date of July 6-17."

According to a press release issued by the Zaca Creek organization, guidelines and precautions for the league, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, have been approved by medical professionals in alignment with the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and shared with coaches and families.

Bob Kotowski, the PGA at Zaca Creek, will oversee the PGA Junior League.

“The PGA Junior League is a great way to introduce kids to golf, or for experienced golfers to enjoy a fruitful related golf experience,” a Zaca Creek press release stated.

“Best of all, parents can feel assured that their children are playing a lifetime sport.”

For more information, contact Kotowski at 805-698-6224 or bob@oldeschoolgolfachool.com.

Hancock looking for runners

The Hancock College women’s cross country team is seeking runners for its 2020 fall squad. Contact coach Louie Quintana at 1-805-705-3299 for more information.

You can support the hard work of our local sports team by signing up for a News+ Membership

