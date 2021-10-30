The Lompoc Braves closed out the regular season in style with a runaway 60-7 victory over the Dos Pueblos Chargers Friday night at Lompoc’s Huyck Stadium.

The Braves (5-5, 2-3 Channel League) scored touchdowns on each of their first two possessions and then scored two more on the Chargers’ (2-8, 0-5 Channel) next two possessions to build an insurmountable 27-0 lead before the first quarter came to an end.

It was total domination with Lompoc rolling up 433 yards of total offense while yielding just 38 first-half yards and 144 total in the game.

Dos Pueblos had more drives that went three-and-out (4) than first downs (3) in the first half.

Lompoc quarterback Cavin Ross threw nine complete passes - five of them went for touchdowns. Ross was 9-for-11 with an interception, passing for 206 yards. He also threw and 80-yard touchdown pass that was called back because of a holding penalty.

Lompoc’s Sheldon Canley Jr., the Channel League’s leading rusher with 1,350 yards heading into the finale, added another 100 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. He added two more touchdowns on Ross receptions of 58 and 28 yards. Canley had two touchdowns called back because of penalties – the 80-yard pass and an 80-yard punt return.

Rudy Elizondo caught touchdown passes of 8 and 42 yards.

Star receiver Deville “Djoker” Dickerson had three catches, including a 45-yarder, for 52 yards.

“They tried to double team Djoker,” said Lompoc head coach Andrew Jones. “So we went with the run and passed to other receivers and it worked out for us tonight. We just took what they gave us.”

On the ground, Anthony Alonzo added 47 yards on six carries and Andrew Porter picked up 66 yards and a touchdown on five runs.

“We’ve got a young team – 34 juniors and a bunch of sophomores and freshmen – so there’s a lot of learning to do,” said Dos Pueblos head coach AJ Pateras. “Lompoc is a good squad and we couldn’t match up with them tonight but the kids never quit. They gave it everything they had.”

The Braves won the coin toss and elected to receive the game-opening kickoff.

Dos Pueblos tried to surprise Lompoc with an onside kick but the Braves covered at their own 43-yard line then began a 9-play, 57-yard drive – highlighted by a Canley 25-yard run midway through – capping it off with Ross’ 1-yard touchdown run. Junior Gaeta’s point after made it 7-0 with 8:26 left in the quarter.

After forcing a DP punt, the Braves only needed four plays to score again, this one on an 8-yard pass from Ross to Elizondo and it was 14-0 Lompoc with 5:51 left in the quarter.

The Braves forced another punt but the snap went over punter Gregory Tripathi’s head and Lompoc’s Isaac Velasquez recovered in the end zone for a 21-0 lead with 4:07 remaining in the first.

On their next possession, the Chargers went for it on fourth and 4 but Canley picked off the pass and ran it back 60-yards to put Lompoc up 27-0 (the PAT kick failed) with 1:56 left in the quarter.

Dos Pueblos finally got some momentum as the first quarter ended, getting down to the Lompoc 14 but the drive ended when Tripathi’s 31-yard field goal attempt sailed wide left.

On the next play, it looked like Canley scored on a brilliant 80-yard catch-and-run but the play was called back on a holding penalty.

The penalty didn’t stop Braves.

Five plays later, Canley caught a short pass and was off to the end zone for a 58-yard touchdown and 33-0 lead with 6:59 left in the half.

After another DP punt, Ross found Elizondo open at the 1-yard line. Elizondo caught the pass and stepped into the end zone for a 39-0 lead with four minutes left in the second quarter.

Canley later had a 70-yard punt return called back and the Chargers stopped a Braves’ drive with an interception with 56-second left in the half.

Lompoc’s Nelson Maldonado then intercepted a DP pass with 10 seconds left in the half.

On the next play, Ross threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Canley and Lompoc had a 46-0 lead heading to the locker room.

The second half was played with a running clock.

Canley scored on a 31-yard run with 7:20 left in the third. Samantha Osario kicked the point after giving the Braves a 53-0 lead.

Backup quarterback Tony Arango led a 45-yard touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter, capped off by Andrew Porter’s 8-yard run and Osario’s second PAT, good for a 60-0 lead.

With 27 seconds left, Dos Pueblos broke up the shutout when quarterback Ryan Marsh connected with Michael Lopez on a 30-yard touchdown pass. Tripathi’s PAT made the final score 60-7.

Lompoc will find out Sunday at 10 a.m. if it’s been chosen for the CIF Southern Section playoffs.

“With our overall schedule and the fact that we play in a really tough league, I think we’ll get in,” said Jones. “We played a really good game tonight. This is the best time of the year to be playing good football. We’re fighting for our playoff lives. We’re chomping at the bit to find out what happens Sunday.”

“Our league is tough,” said Pateras. “But we’ve got pretty much the same team coming back next year. Now that they’ve gotten a taste of Channel League football, they’ll be ready to do battle next year.”

This was Lompoc’s final regular season game in the Channel League and, if chosen, will be its final season in the Southern Section playoffs.

Lompoc, Cabrillo and Santa Ynez will join the Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo County schools in the CIF Central Section next year.