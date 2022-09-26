The Lompoc girls golf team has played eight matches this season. The Braves have won all eight.
Thursday, the Braves defeated former Channel League and CIF Southern Section rival Dos Pueblos 266-284. This year, the Braves compete in the Central Section and the Ocean League.
Lompoc's Halee Sager was a medalist again Thursday. Sager was the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table Female Athlete of the Week for last week. Thursday, she shot a 46 over nine holes.
Kylee Garcia (51), Aunyce Deluna (53), Teagan Thompson (57) and Sydney Brooks (59) followed Sager in the Braves' scoring.
Righetti 248, Santa Barbara 272
The Warriors won a non-league match at the Santa Barbara Country Club. Golfers competed on the par 37 front nine there.
Righetti's Grace Minetti was the medalist. She shot a 44. Sophia Flaa followed with a 47, Ari Martinez shot a 50, Adrena Longoria came in at 53 and Brooke Montano rounded out the Righetti scoring with a 54.
Santa Ynez 252, Atascadero 276
Medalist Mackenzie Phelan led the Pirates past the Greyhounds. Phelan shot a 43 over nine holes at the Alisal Ranch Course in Solvang.
Addison West (46), Sierra Freedman (49), Katherine Becerra (50) and Savannah Hudley (64) followed Phelan in the Santa Ynez scoring. West, Becerra and Hudley all shot a season best.
The Braves (8-1, 8-0) won handily against their Lompoc Valley rival and stayed perfect in Ocean League play.
Lompoc's Gabi Arias remained unbeaten on the year. She won her singles match 6-2, 6-0 Thursday. Vera Ortiz won 6-3, 6-0 at No. 1 singles for the Braves, and freshman teammate Rianna Stouppe also won handily, 6-1, 6-0.
The Braves swept the three doubles matches.
San Luis Obispo 8, Santa Ynez 1
Brielle Saarloos and Kate Mazza won 8-2 at No. 3 doubles for the only Pirates point, as the Mountain League leading Tigers rolled to the win.
Santa Ynez football fundraiser
The Santa Ynez High School football players will "Go Pink" Sept. 30 in recognition of Cancer Awareness Month in a fundraiser for a local family.
"Go Pink Night is a very meaningful tradition for our football family. as players, coaches and fans honor all the women and men who are fighting cancer, and we remember those special to us who have fought the battle and lost," said Santa Ynez football coach Josh McClurg. "We lost Carl Rio a few years ago, and it has hit us hard a few times within our own football family.
"We traditionally fund raise for a local family who is battling cancer, but on occasion other tragic events occur, or we may not know of a family battling cancer," said McClurg. "In these trying times, we do our best to help our community in any way we can."
McClurg said, "This year we have experienced the tragic loss of a former Pirate, Roberto Garcia Jr.," who was a member of the 2021 Santa Ynez High School graduating class. "We want the Garcia family to know we stand with them and want to help ease the burden of their loss, as their family continues to be an intricate part of the Pirate family and our community as a whole."
The Santa Ynez Football Boosters will hold a fundraising raffle at the team's home Sept. 30 game against St. Joseph. The raffle will include a bake sale and, according to a school press release, 100 percent of the proceeds from the fundraising effort will go to the Garcia family.
The St. Joseph-Santa Ynez junior varsity game will kick off at 4 p.m. The varsity game is slated for a 7 p.m. start.
Santa Ynez to host college athletics recruiting seminar
Santa Ynez will host a college athletics recruiting seminar from 6:30-8 p.m. Oct. 3 at the new gym at Santa Ynez High School.
Scheduled speakers include Hancock College Athletic Director Kim Ensing; UC Santa Barbara Deputy Athletic Director Jessica Goerke; Hancock assistant athletic director-sports information director Shelby Scott; Hancock academic athletics counselor Lainey Campos; Hancock baseball coach Chris Stevens; and Hancock women's basketball coach Andre Scott.
The Warriors rolled to a pair of league wins earlier this week, beating Pioneer Valley 3-1 Tuesday night and sweeping Lompoc 3-0 Thursday night.
No other details were available.