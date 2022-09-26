LHS TENNIS.jpg
The Lompoc girls golf team has played eight matches this season. The Braves have won all eight.

Thursday, the Braves defeated former Channel League and CIF Southern Section rival Dos Pueblos 266-284. This year, the Braves compete in the Central Section and the Ocean League.

Lompoc's Halee Sager was a medalist again Thursday. Sager was the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table Female Athlete of the Week for last week. Thursday, she shot a 46 over nine holes.

