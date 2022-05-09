Lompoc High School is looking for head coaches for both its boys and girls water polo teams.
The school is looking for a qualified coach with previous coaching experience preferred. Candidates should have strong leadership and interpersonal relationship skills with knowledge of and the ability to teach and coach current trends in water polo at the varsity level.
Candidates must be willing to obtain current CIF required certifications in CPR/1st Aid, concussion protocol, sudden cardiac arrest awareness, heat illness prevention, child abuse reporting, sexual harassment prevention, COVID safety training, bloodborne pathogens and CIF fundamentals of coaching.
The duties and responsibilities of applicants will include helping coordinate, manage and evaluate the water polo program; communicate effectively with student athletes, staff, parents, community and media; conduct practices and competition in a manner that maximizes safety, fundamental skills, athletic improvement and personal improvement.
Candidates also must serve as an exemplary role model for high school students
The position includes a stipend: Step 1 is $3,708 and Step 2 is $4,121.
For an application and/or more information contact, Claudia Terrones, the athletic director at Lompoc High School. Her email is terrones.claudia@lusd.org and she can be reached (805) 742-3073.
Lompoc High meet and greet
LHS will host an athletics meet and greet on Monday, May 16. It starts at 6:30 p.m. in the school's gym and is for class of 2026 students who would like to compete in athletics.
Students and their families can learn about the 22 sports the school offers and can meet with various coaches in order to get involved with the school's athletic programs.
Orcutt Academy coaching openings
There are a pair of varsity head coaching positions open at Orcutt Academy High School. The Spartans are looking for a head coach for their 8-man football program and a head coach for the girls golf program.
Those interested can email the athletic director at cmckenzie@orcutt-schools.net.
The 15th annual Ed Knowles 'Conq Classic' is set for Saturday, June 18, 2022.
The annual tournament that benefits Cabrillo High School athletics and is named after the school's late football coach will be held at the Mission Club in Lompoc. Registration is $125, though there's a $50 discount for platinum level club members.
Golfer check-in is scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m. on the day of the event and there's a shotgun start with a scramble format tournament to start at 12:30 p.m. Dinner should be served around 5:30 p.m. with awards, door prizes and a raffle. There will be payouts for one low gross winner, two low nets and a closest-to-the-pin winner on all par three holes. Those attending are asked to follow a dress code, with no denim, T-shirts or shirts without collars.
The buffet dinner includes an entree, side dishes, bread, dessert and coffee/tea. Extra dinner tickets can be purchased for $25 each.
There are sponsorship opportunities, tee sponsors, closest-to-the-pin sponsors, foursome sponsors, banquet sponsor and golf cart sponsor. The banquet sponsor includes eight golfers, recognition as banquet sponsor on ads and dining room publicity. The golf cart sponsorship includes 12 golfers, name on carts, tee signs and other related brochures and ads.
Those who intend to sign up are asked to do so early as participation is limited. For more information, contact Steve Haskins (805) 705-3695 or Wendy Knowles (805) 448-5057.