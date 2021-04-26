Matthew Gonzales throws no-hitter for Hancock

In one of the most dazzling pitching performances in Hancock's history, Matthew Gonzales threw a no-hitter at Cuesta on Saturday.

In the second game of a doubleheader, Gonzales pitched nine innings of no-hit ball against the Cougars, striking out seven while walking two. Hancock won 8-1.

Gonzales did hit three batters. He faced just 30 batters over the nine innings.

Lompoc High grad Jeff Ray backed Gonzales with a big day at the plate. The former Brave went 3-for-5 with three runs and two RBIs. Kalub Ramirez, another former Brave, doubled and scored.

Vander Hodges hit a homer and finished with two RBIs. Arroyo Grande High grad Kadin Byrne doubled and had two hits, scoring once. Ramirez also scored a run, as did Joey Freitas.

The Bulldogs had 10 hits.

The Cougars actually went up first as AJ Esperanza hit into a fielder's choice to Gonzales in the first inning. They wouldn't score again.

Hancock said Gonzales' outing in San Luis Obispo is the sixth no-hitter in school history and the first in 18 years. Jack Creighton threw a no-hitter for the Bulldogs in an 11-0 win over LA Valley in 2003. Jeff Mayberry threw a no-hitter against Chabot in 2001.

The no-hitter capped the Bulldogs' sweep of Cuesta in Saturday's doubleheader. Hancock beat Cuesta 6-3 in the opener as Ray went 2-for-2 with two runs and an RBI.

Jacob Ortega had three RBIs in that win, hitting a home run and a two-run single. Vander Hodges earned the win in that game, going seven innings while striking out three and allowing just three hits.