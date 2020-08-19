Ms. Fitness? Former Arroyo Grande standout Karlee Owens is still competitive, now as fitness athlete and trainer

Karlee Owens has long been a dominant athlete. Owens was a three-sport star at Arroyo Grande High School, graduating in 2009.
She was twice named the PAC 7 League MVP in girls soccer while playing for the Eagles. She also won league titles in cross country and set school records on the track in the 800-, 1,600- and 3,200-meter races. She earned All-CIF honors in multiple times in multiple sports.
Owens signed with Arizona State after high school and ran cross country and track with the Sun Devils.
Owens, now 29, has used her athletic background to move into the next phase of her life. She is a fitness athlete, trainer and business owner based in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Owens owns and operates Athlete Inner Fitness, working with clients who are intent in following intense workout regiments.
This summer, Owens has been in the running for the Ms. Fitness title, a national competition that is looking for an up-and-coming fitness athlete. The contest ends Thursday at 8 p.m. PDT. The winner will be awarded $20,000 and be featured on the cover of Muscle and Fitness HERS magazine.
Owens is a bit different from most trainers and athletes as she doesn't follow a single discipline of conditioning.
"My style is eclectic; a combination of different disciplines like CrossFit, bodybuilding and some athletic skills," Owens says, "but all programmed to help people develop functional strength, performance and lean muscle to help them in their daily lives. There's an emphasis on form and safe, yet challenging movements and mental toughness, of course."
Plyo Push Practice...say that 5x fast 😎 Played around with some dynamic movements inspired by the challenge @...Posted by Karlee Owens on Wednesday, August 19, 2020
Her routines feature hundreds of reps of body-weight exercises like squats and lunges mixed with weighted exercises.
Athleticism is in Owens's blood. Her mother, Laurie, competed in track and field at Cal Poly and her father, Heath, played football there. Laurie Owens was Arroyo Grande's longtime girls soccer coach and coached Karlee with the Eagles.
Garrett Owens, Karlee's younger brother, won a CIF title in football at Arroyo Grande and was the county MVP in the sport in 2011. Garrett Owens kicked in college with Oregon State and Iowa State and had a workout with the LA Rams of the NFL.
Which leads to the question: Who's the best athlete in the family?
WE MADE IT!! Day 25 💪💪 25 days 25 push-ups for #ptsdawarwness and #sucidewareness 🤘 💥 Last day and I'm nominating...Posted by Karlee Owens on Thursday, July 30, 2020
"Me of course," Karlee Owens said. "I’m kidding, but that's a good question. We’re so different, but we also love supporting and pushing each other. Being across the country, we constantly check in and send each other motivational messages and workouts. We grew up super competitive with one another but always in the best way possible. (That) made us better athletes in the long run. Now it’s all about having fun."
Owens also credits her parents with helping her athletic career continue to grow, from high school to college and now as an adult.
"They were both my Day One coaches and have always been my No. 1 supporters," she said. "They lead by example and don’t let excuses get in the way of progress. They showed me what it means to adapt, overcome, persevere.
"They not only influenced me, but even to this day continue to impact youth and be involved in the community."
