The Pioneer Valley football team evened up its Ocean League record Friday night.
Panthers quarterback Alex Garcia threw for 73 yards, Pioneer Valley's defense kept the Cabrillo offense to 216 total yards, and the Panthers rolled to a 33-6 win against the Conquistadores at Huyck Stadium in Lompoc.
Pioneer Valley is 2-4, 1-1. Cabrillo is 2-3, 0-2. The Conquistadores have lost five straight.
The Panthers made their Friday night on the road a success after losing 38-21 at home to Morro Bay in their Ocean League opener the week before.
Jude Anderson caught a pass from Blake Gregory for the Cabrillo score. Linebacker Robert Rojas led the Cabrillo defense. He racked up 11 solo tackles and was in on nine more. Carson Heath made five solo stops and was in on seven tackles for the Conquistadores.
Other than Garcia's passing yardage, no other individual stats for the Panthers were available.
Pioneer Valley will host San Luis Obispo at 7 p.m. this Friday. The Tigers were the early favorites to win the Ocean League but will play catch-up now after Atascadero (2-0 Ocean League) stunned them with 22 unanswered second half points last week after San Luis Obispo led 24-6 at intermission. The Greyhounds wound up with a 28-24 win.
Cabrillo will play a league game at Templeton at 7 p.m. this Friday.
Photos: Cabrillo hosts Pioneer Valley in Ocean Leauge game