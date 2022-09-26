The Pioneer Valley football team evened up its Ocean League record Friday night.

Panthers quarterback Alex Garcia threw for 73 yards, Pioneer Valley's defense kept the Cabrillo offense to 216 total yards, and the Panthers rolled to a 33-6 win against the Conquistadores at Huyck Stadium in Lompoc.

Pioneer Valley is 2-4, 1-1. Cabrillo is 2-3, 0-2. The Conquistadores have lost five straight. 

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.