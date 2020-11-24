Player of the Decade: Matt Willkomm developed quickly, turning into an area legend

Player Profile: Matt Willkomm Arroyo Grande PG (2011-13) PG, 6-foot, 180 pounds Averaged 18.2 points per game as SR

All-CIF honors in 2012-13

Two-year starter on State qualifier

Guided team to seven CIF wins in two years

Set season, career 3-point records at Hancock

Played two seasons at Arizona Christian

Matt Willkomm made the most of his two seasons on the Arroyo Grande High varsity basketball team.

Though most elite players spend their entire high school careers on the varsity level, Willkomm, a 6-foot point guard who also was his school's starting quarterback, quickly became one of the area's top players, seemingly overnight.

Willkomm, a 2013 graduate of the school, was a role player as a junior, helping the Eagles earn a PAC 7 League title and a berth in the CIF Southern Section Division 2A final during the 2011-12 season. He was the third-leading scorer on the Eagles as a junior, behind Brent VanderVeen and Gunnar Gomez. Willkomm earned Second Team All-League.

Then, he took control of the team as a senior.

Willkomm, who has been nominated for the Times' Player of the Decade award, started off his final prep season quickly, scoring 16.4 points a game in 12 pre-season games. He earned All-Tournament honors at the Harding Invitational, the Jim Bashore Classic and the Eagles' annual Taro Kobara Memorial Tournament, during that run.