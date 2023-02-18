Righetti junior goalkeeper Regina Reyes was rock steady in goal for the Warriors all season.
The Warriors finished 19-5-1 and, with Reyes in goal, gave up just 20 goals all year and posted 14 shutouts. The Warriors, who won the Ocean League championship with a 13-0-1 league campaign, saw their season end with a 2-1 loss at San Luis Obispo in the first round of the CIF Central Section Division 1 Playoffs.
Before the Warriors did, Reyes made a total of 12 saves as the Warriors won twice to complete the 13-0-1 run to the title. Reyes is the Times area Player of the Week, as determined by voters, for the week ending Feb. 11.
Reyes garnered 2,267 votes. Cabrillo wrestler Andrew Wallace was the runner-up with 1,076 votes. Wallace won the championship at 122 pounds at the CIF Central Section Division 4 Championships and qualified for the Masters Meet.
Here is a rundown on the rest of the field, with the candidates' accomplishments.
Daniel Luganas, Righetti boys soccer, 140 votes
Lagunas scored four goals and had two assists as the Warriors beat Nipomo 12-0 last week. Righetti won the Ocean League championship, and the No. 16 Warriors, having beaten two higher seeds, including No. 1 Wasco on the road in the first round, are still around in the Division 3 playoffs.
Righetti will play at No. 4 Delano Chavez Tuesday night at 6 p.m. in the semifinals.
JJ Ughoc, Righetti baseball
Ughoc went 3-for-4 and drove in four runs as the Warriors won 11-1 at Bakersfield in their season opener.
Tounde Yessoufou, St. Joseph boys soccer
The sophomore five-star recruit dropped in a total of 74 points and snared a total of 24 rebounds as the Knights won handily twice to finish a 14-0 run through the Mountain League for their third straight league championship.
Aidan Higgs, Cabrillo boys wrestling
Higgs won the title at 162 pounds at the Division 4 championships and moved on to the Masters competition.
Elizabeth Johnson, Orcutt Academy girls basketball
Johnson racked up two huge double-doubles and amassed a total of 43 points and 30 rebounds as the Spartans won twice to finish their regular season.
This week, Orcutt Academy, the top seed in the Division 2 playoffs, defeated Bakersfield and Tollhouse Sierra to advance to the semifinals. The Spartans will host No. 4 Tehachapi (25-1) Tuesday night at 6 p.m.
Caleb Cassidy, Santa Ynez boys basketball
Cassidy had a matching points and rebounds total, 19 and 19, for a big double-double in a Santa Ynez win last week.
