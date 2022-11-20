Julia Pritchard.jpg

Pritchard was named to the All-Region First Team for the second straight season on Nov. 15 as she was on the First Team in 2021 and would go on to be named a United Soccer Coaches All-American that year as well.

 Contributed, Sonoma State athletics

Santa Ynez High graduate Julia Pritchard has had a successful run playing soccer at Sonoma State to say the least.

The senior defender earned her third All-West Region selection while with the Seawolves, a run that dates all the way back to the 2019 season.

Pritchard was named to the All-Region First Team for the second straight season on Nov. 15 as she was on the First Team in 2021 and would go on to be named a United Soccer Coaches All-American that year as well.

0
0
0
0
0