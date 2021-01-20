Santa Ynez Valley pickleball courts coming soon to Hans Christian Andersen Park

Construction of two pickleball courts at Hans Christian Andersen Park in Solvang will be complete and open to the public in as few as four weeks.

The pickleball courts, the first in the Valley, will be available by mid-February, according to Solvang Parks and Recreation coordinator Jenny McClurg, who noted they could open sooner depending on weather conditions.

"This week city staff will be working on erosion control," McClurg said, referring to the hillsides abutting the court which will be dressed with special netting to prevent falling debris. "Then they will be placing some form of compaction on the courts before painting the lines."

The Solvang Parks Division was given the green light to break ground in October 2020 with $20,000 in city money. Several community members — organized by local pickleball enthusiasts Joan Reden and David Gay — were tapped to raise an additional $10,000 for the project. The group so far has raised $7,000 of that with another $3,000 to go.

A GoFundMe campaign launched in November by Solvang resident and pickleballer Nina Baumgardner has brought in $1,470. Solvang Rotary Club also donated $850 for the purchase of permanent posts and a net, and local donors within the pickleball community have contributed $4,678 toward the project.