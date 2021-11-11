The quarterfinals are here. And there are a slew of area football teams hoping to advance to the semifinals and beyond.

There are three Santa Maria Valley teams playing in this round, including Valley Christian Academy in the 8-man realm.

The two Santa Maria teams still alive in the 11-man playoffs have two combined wins and they both belong to Righetti.

Pioneer Valley, at 0-7, is hosting Caruthers (5-6) in the quarterfinals of the CIF Central Section Division 6 playoffs. The Panthers had a first-round bye. Caruthers, the No. 6 seed, beat No. 1 Chowchilla 15-14 in the first round last week. Pioneer Valley is the third seed in the division despite its winless record.

The Panthers went 0-5 in a strong Mountain League that has four teams playing this weekend. Pioneer Valley is playing at home in the quarterfinals of the playoffs in large part to the new system that uses computer rankings to determine which teams go to which divisions after the regular season is complete. The Panthers' opponents went 40-31 this year and three of their losses were by one score and two more losses were by two scores.

Righetti is 2-8 and hosting Coalinga (6-3) in the quarterfinals of the Division 5 playoffs Friday night. Righetti's opponents have gone 58-43 this year. That's one benefit of this current computer ranking system, that's able to look deeper than just wins and losses.

Let's look at tonight's matchups.

CIF Central Section

Division 2

No. 10 Mission Prep (10-0) at No. 2 Bakersfield (4-5), 7 p.m.

CalPreps projection: Bakersfield 28-24.

The 10th-seeded Royals beat No. 7 Lemoore 21-12 in an upset last week. I think the Royals can get another playoff win this week.

Jack Susank, the senior running back, defensive back and kicker, rushed for 153 yards in the win over Lemoore last week. He also had two interceptions. Susank has handled most of Mission Prep's kicking duties this year, going 29 for 30 on PATs and 2-for-2 on field goals with a long of 35.

It'll be quite a sight to see Mission Prep play on the beautiful downtown Bakersfield campus against one of the proudest programs in the state. These two schools are from opposite worlds. Bakersfield had some coaching turmoil earlier in the season but former University of Washington star Rashaan Shehee has steadied the ship for the Drillers. Shehee was named interim coach at BHS after Michael Stewart stepped down three games into his third season with the Drillers in September.

Bakersfield has won four of its last six games after starting 0-3. Ty Monteiro averages about 174 yards passing a game and Tybo Rogers has rushed for 997 yards on 85 carries with nine touchdowns.

Does Mission Prep have the speed and athleticism to keep up with the Drillers? I don't know. But it's fun to pick an upset.

The Pick: Mission Prep 22, Bakersfield 21.

Division 3

No. 11 Paso Robles (7-3) at No. 3 Dinuba (7-4), 7 p.m.

CalPreps projection: Dinuba 31-22.

The Bearcats had one of the best upsets in the first round of the playoffs as they held on to beat No. 6 seed Tulare Union 24-21 after suffering a disappointing loss to Arroyo Grande in the regular season finale.

Running back Leo Kemp found the end zone and the Bearcat defense intercepted five TUHS passes to seal the win. Paso Robles QB Trevon Bridewell also hit some timely throws.

That's a formula the Bearcats will need to replicate against a strong Dinuba team led by QB Casimiro Barragan that's thrown for more than 2,000 yards this season with 22 touchdowns and just one interception. Sebastian Olivera has 998 yards rushing and 13 touchdowns for the Emperors.

The Pick: Dinuba 31, Paso Robles 20.

No. 5 Washington Union (6-3) at No. 4 Arroyo Grande (8-3), 7 p.m.

CalPreps projection: Arroyo Grande 31-28.

The Eagles routed Madera 49-21 in the first round and are favored to make it to the semis with a win against Washington Union.

Makai Puga, Kaden Tynes and Max Perrett teamed up for the win over Madera. Damian Santos, Max Wulff, Koa Kopcho, Danny McKinley and a strong offensive line have been some pieces for Arroyo Grande this year and kicker William Dawes is solid and can also play some defense.

I see the Eagles moving on.

The Pick: Arroyo Grande 44, Washington Union 30

Division 4

No. 8 Bakersfield Highland (8-3) at No 1 Nipomo (7-3), 7 p.m.

CalPreps projection: Nipomo 31-21.

The Titans had eight sacks in their first-round win over Visalia Mt. Whitney and Leo Toledo had eight of them.

Gabe Evans did just about everything he needed to, leading the Titans in rushing and tackles.

Quarterback Nate Reese took a big shot late in the game and didn't return. His status wasn't known but that's a big loss for Nipomo if he isn't at full strength. Still, I think the Titans got this. They can eat up the clock with a solid ground game and Tony Dodge's defense has found an extra gear.

The Pick: Nipomo 35, Highland 19.

Division 5

No. 6 Coalinga (6-3) at No. 3 Righetti (2-8), 7 p.m.

CalPreps projection: Righetti 22-14.

Righetti looked OK against Atascadero for three quarters, then out-scored the Greyhounds 21-6 in the fourth quarter for a 28-6 win last week.

Righetti can duplicate that performance. Run the ball with Ryan Boivin and hit some big throws to Cooper Bagby, who had two touchdowns last week, or Elias Martinez.

Two fumbles hurt Righetti last week and if they resolve those they should beat a decent Coalinga team.

The Pick: Righetti 28, Coalinga 14.

Division 6

No. 6 Caruthers (5-6) at No. 3 Pioneer Valley (0-7), 6 p.m.

CalPreps projection: Pioneer Valley 21-12.

Pioneer Valley's defense has been good in seven games this season, the offense has been downright dreadful.

The Panthers have spent this season playing Division 2, 3 and 4 teams in the Mountain League and now get to play in Division 6. It'll be quite a respite for Pioneer Valley.

Still, they have to come to play. I'm guessing the Panthers will pare down the offensive playbook and focus on getting rid of the turnovers and negative plays and play lights out defense.

That should be a winning formula for a team like Pioneer Valley in Division 6.

The Pick: Pioneer Valley 13, Caruthers 6.

No. 10 East Bakersfield (5-7) at No. 2 Morro Bay (4-6), 6 p.m.

CalPreps projection: Morro Bay 27-24.

The Pick: Morro Bay 20, East Bakersfield 18.

CIF Southern Section, 8-man

Division 2

Avalon (6-2) at Valley Christian (6-2), 5 p.m. Saturday

The Lions have been a lot of fun on offense this year, but they haven't played a tough enough schedule.

They allowed 80-plus points to Coast Union and took a disappointing forfeit against Cuyama Valley due to the Bears fielding a team with a girl on it.

Avalon figures to be the toughest team they've played all year. Jacob Sanders and the Lion offense will be able to score, but that defense has to come up with huge stops to win this game.

Maybe Avalon's long trip from Catalina Island will affect this game.

Either way, there will be plenty of points on the board, which may not be good for VCA.

The Pick: Avalon 63, VCA 50.

Last week's picks: 7-5.

Season record: 100-32.