What does 2021 hold for local sports?

As the clock struck midnight and calendars around the globe finally switched to 2021, most people let out a sigh of relief.

Yes, 2020 is over. But what does 2021 hold?

For area athletic administrators at the high school or college level, they're hoping for, and working toward, a year that includes plenty of sports action for student-athletes.

The guidelines released Monday state that no inter-team competitions can take place until Jan. 25, at the earliest. The CDPH also stated that it will reassess that date on Jan. 4.

What's the next step?

No CIF-sanctioned high school sports have been held since March 2020.

In December, the California Department of Public Health released updated guidelines for youth and high school sports, stating no inter-team competitions could take place until at least Jan. 25.

During that Dec. 14 announcement, the CDPH said it could provide another update by Jan. 4.

That means most high school programs will continue their on-campus, outdoor physical conditioning regimens this week. So expect students to continue these modified workout programs with restrictive guidelines in place.

Santa Ynez athletic director Ashley Coelho said her school "will continue to grind in conditioning and weight lifting practices and we will be ready for games in 2021... These outdoor conditioning training sessions have been a lifeline for our athletes' physical and mental well-being."

A Jan. 4 update may be unlikely as the coronavirus pandemic has continued to rage in the state, pushing youth and high school athletics concerns to the back burner. The CDPH went from August to December with limited updates on high school sports last year.