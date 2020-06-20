Youngsters get into the swing at John McComish Junior Golf Camps

As his students practiced their chip-to-green shots, with clearly delineated distance markers for the golfers, McComish said, "This is great, just to get out in the open area with the breeze blowing, where the virus isn't as dangerous.

"Look at all this," he said, gesturing toward the spacious course. There were plenty of golfers out on the course Wednesday, but spacing was abundantly easy. Much of the course was unoccupied.

Ayden Brockway said that he has been playing golf "for about a year now. I just got my clubs two Christmases ago.

"I did this (camp) last year. It was super fun, so I decided I'd do it again."

His brother, Travis Brockway, 10, was also at the camp. He said he has also played golf for about a year and was at the camp last year as well.

"It's a fun thing to get out of the house and do," he said.

Camper Kyle Long, 14, said he is a first-time golfer.

"Golf is fun," he said. "I like putting the best.

"It's definitely nice to get out of the house."

McComish gave the campers encouraging instruction.